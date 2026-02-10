Meta, YouTube in dock for ‘engineering addiction' in children: Why countries are weighing tougher social media rules

Meta and YouTube, two of the world's biggest social media companies, on Monday (local time) faced trial in Los Angeles over their platforms' “addictive” features. The tech majors are accused of intentionally creating social media platforms that are addictive, CNN reported.

Lawyers representing a 20-year-old woman, identified as Kaley or by the initials “KGM”, said the platform’s design and engagement-driven features had negatively affected her mental health. The landmark trial is the first among many that are set to hold the platforms accountable for the harm done to children who use them.

According to the plaintiff, the tech companies are being accused of creating platforms that have addictive features, and led her to develop anxiety, body dysmorphia, and suicidal thoughts. However, Meta and YouTube lawyers previously said that they would argue that a difficult family life was, in fact, responsible for the plaintiff's mental health challenges.

'Digital Casinos' The plaintiff's lawyer termed Instagram's parent company, Meta, and YouTube as "digital casinos", saying the app’s “endless scroll feature” creates dopamine hits that can lead to addiction. "This case is about two of the richest corporations that have engineered addiction in children’s brains," her lawyer said, adding, "The swipe, for a child, like Kaley, this motion is a handle of a slot machine. But every time she swipes, it’s not for money, but for mental stimulation.”

Sharing internal documents from Meta and YouTube, Kelly's lawyer claimed that among the platforms' goals was to attract young kids and tweens. According to a decade-old strategy from Meta, if the company wanted to ''win big with teens,'' it must “bring them in as tweens.”

According to media reports, parents and safety advocates have sought more online guardrails. The trial marks a crucial moment of accountability.

Tech giants deny charges Tech giants like Meta have long denied these charges, claiming that they have rolled out "safety features" such as parental controls, content restrictions, and "take a break" reminders.

Ahead of the opening statement on Monday, a Meta spokesperson said, "We strongly disagree with these allegations and are confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people.”

YouTube spokesperson said these claims are "simply not true", and added “providing young people with a safer, healthier experience has always been core to our work.”

Ban on social media apps for teens a necessity? Amid increasing scrutiny over social media platforms, several countries are now mulling an Australia-like ban on social media apps for children under the age of 16. Earlier in January, the UK's House of Lords backed a ban, with the Starmer government running a consultation for three months, which ends in the summer. Under the consultation, the officials will discuss and outline several measures to eliminate harmful internet use among children.

On January 21, the House of Lords voted in favour of banning children under 16 from social media, BBC reported. While some people claimed that it would help in protecting the well-being of the children, others argued that it might do more harm than good.

In a related step, France’s lower house of parliament voted on January 27 to bar children under the age of 15 from accessing social media, citing rising concerns over online bullying.

Denmark, Spain, and Greece are also reportedly studying a similar social media ban, Al Jazeera reported.

India considers Australia-like ban for children under 16? On January 21, Bloomberg reported that India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh is also studying a similar ban to that of Australia on children under 16 years. Nara Lokesh, Minister of Technology and Human Resources, told Bloomberg, "As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and yes, I believe we need to create a strong legal enactment."

Lokesh further stated that he strongly felt that youngsters under a certain age should not be on social media, “because they don’t understand what they are seeing.”

Lokesh's remarks came after the Madras High Court, in December 2025, urged the central government to consider passing legislation similar to that of Australia, prohibiting the use of social media by those under the age of 16.