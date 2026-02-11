Social media is convinced the masked man in front of Nancy Guthrie's home is her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni — Here's why

As the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it recovered doorbell camera footage showing an armed individual interfering with a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door, social media is convinced that person is Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni.

The video depicts the person wearing a backpack and a ski mask with openings for the eyes and mouth. They can be seen attempting to block the camera with a gloved hand and then using a plant ripped from the yard to further obstruct its view.

This marks the first significant lead in the escalating search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects or persons of interest and are asking the public for help in identifying the individual seen in the footage. It has been more than a week since investigators believe she was abducted from her Arizona home.

Her children have made emotional video appeals for assistance, and the case has captured national attention. Although he media has received purported ransom notes with two deadlines, it remains unclear whether there has been any contact with the alleged abductors or if Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

Netizens react One of the social media users alleged, “Nancy Guthrie suspect image released. They need to take the son-in-law and the daughter in for questioning! Do you see a mustache in addition to those eyebrows that go to the center of the bridge of his nose? I could be wrong but it looks just like him.”

“Annie Guthrie's husband with mustach and the suspect also with mustach. Besides we haven’t heard of Annie Guthrie's husband since Nancy disappeared," remarked another.

A third commented, "Newly released images of the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie appear to show that he has a mustache. Other angles looks like a beard as well. Many are speculating this could be Savannah Guthrie’s brother in law.”

Another user specified details and claimed, “Eyebrows, facial hair, head shape, body type...it's Tommaso Cioni.”

Despite these reports, there is no definitive connection between Cioni and the footage. Authorities have not yet identified the individual captured in the new video.

Meanwhile, after the FBI’s announcement, Savannah Guthrie shared images of the suspected kidnapper on Instagram, stating, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” and providing contact numbers for the FBI and the county sheriff.