Social media says ‘this is a lie’ as Donald Trump claims largest tax refund season in US history

The United States has entered what supporters of President Donald Trump describe as the largest tax refund season in the country’s history, following the implementation of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

As millions of Americans begin filing their annual tax returns, early data and projections suggest that many households could see significantly higher refunds compared with previous years, a development that has quickly become a major political talking point.

According to reports tied to the new legislation, average tax refunds are expected to rise by roughly $1,000 or more for many taxpayers, with total tax savings projected to reach thousands of dollars annually depending on income level and eligibility. Early Internal Revenue Service figures indicate refunds are already trending higher this season, with average payments nearly 11 per cent above last year’s levels during the opening weeks of filing, reflecting changes to deductions and tax provisions introduced under the law.

Supporters argue that the policy delivers direct financial relief to workers and families through expanded deductions, adjustments to the standard deduction and changes to tax rules affecting wages, retirement income and household expenses. The legislation also introduced new financial initiatives, including savings accounts for children backed by federal contributions, aimed at long-term wealth building for families.

Social media reaction to the tax cuts The announcement, however, has triggered intense debate across social media platforms, where reactions have been sharply divided along political lines. Critics and supporters alike have used the refund projections to advance competing narratives about the economic impact of the policy.

One widely shared post rejected the administration’s claims outright, stating: “Folks this is a LIE. There is still a tax on tips, overtime and Social Security. There have been some TEMPORARY deductions that you can take on your return that for some items including a $6000 deduction for those on social security. Trump and his Administration LIE (sic).” The post gained traction among users questioning whether the changes represent permanent tax cuts or temporary relief measures.

Another viral reaction argued that the benefits may be overstated for ordinary taxpayers, writing: “No tax on tips is a farce. No tax on tips is a federal income tax deduction at the end of the year with a cap of $25,000 and expires in 2028. Most will not itemized and will use the standard deduction. This is a big nothing burger (sic).” The comment reflects concerns that many Americans may not qualify for certain deductions.

Some critics framed the legislation as favouring wealthier households. One user wrote, “let me change your for (maga), trump sign a tax cut for millionaires, makes everyone else pay more taxes yes?, no taxes tips, overtime and social security but you will lose your time and money or your paycheck will be less, so your house, food, life and living will be expensive.” Posts like these highlight broader anxieties about inflation and cost of living pressures.

More strongly worded reactions accused the administration of broader policy failures, with one post reading: “Cut taxes for billionaire Epstein elite class. Rounded up tax paying ‘illegals’. Gutted federal protections for millions of students from state education systems while reducing student funding for public schools. Formed corruption channels to profit Trump owned businesses. IMPEACH (sic).”

At the same time, supporters used the moment to raise unrelated political demands and grievances, including investigations tied to past controversies. One post asked: “Where are the arrests for those involved in the Russia hoax Jim? Where are the arrests for those who violated the presidents 4th amendment rights and bugged him? Where are the arrests for those who committed crimes connected to Epstein? Where are the arrests for those involved in election fraud for the stolen 2020 election? (sic)”

The variety of responses demonstrates how online discourse around economic policy often expands into broader ideological battles.

Background and policy context The Working Families Tax Cuts Act forms part of a broader package of tax reforms passed in 2025, aimed at reshaping deductions, credits and savings incentives across multiple income groups. Among its most notable provisions are increases to the standard deduction and a significant expansion of the state and local tax deduction cap, which rose from $10,000 to $40,000.

Government guidance indicates the law also created specialised investment accounts for children, allowing families and employers to contribute annually while receiving favourable tax treatment. These accounts include an initial federal contribution for eligible children, signalling a policy shift towards long-term savings incentives rather than short-term rebates alone.

Economists note that refund size does not necessarily reflect overall tax burden, as refunds depend on withholding patterns throughout the year. Some analysts caution that larger refunds may simply indicate changes in deductions or payment timing rather than permanent income gains. Surveys also suggest Americans remain divided on expectations, with many anticipating refunds similar to previous years despite policy changes.