Social Security $90 checks: Why Trump is sending extra money to millions of seniors

More than 20 million Americans enrolled in Medicare may be receiving an extra $90 from the Social Security Administration (SSA) this month as part of a rebate announced by US President Donald Trump's administration to help eligible seniors pay their Medicare Part B premiums.

The one-time payment, announced by the White House in early October, is intended to provide financial relief to older Americans facing rising healthcare and household expenses. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), approximately 20.8 million Americans qualify for the rebate.

Most eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive the $90 payment through direct deposits, while those without direct deposit arrangements will receive paper checks by mail, according to the administration.

The payments come less than a month before the November midterm elections, as rising costs for groceries, fuel and other essentials remain a major concern for American households. Trump's economic policies have also faced scrutiny amid voter dissatisfaction over affordability.

Who qualifies for the $90 Medicare rebate? Not every Medicare beneficiary is eligible for the payment. The administration has outlined specific criteria for receiving the rebate.

To qualify, beneficiaries must live in the United States and must not receive Medicaid assistance to pay their Medicare premiums. Higher-income beneficiaries who pay an additional amount on top of the standard Medicare Part B premium are also excluded.

People enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans are not eligible for the rebate.

Eligible beneficiaries who want to check their status can contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227.

The $90 payment is intended to help cover Medicare Part B premiums, which pay for services such as doctor visits, outpatient treatment and preventive care. The standard monthly Part B premium is approximately $202 in 2026, meaning the rebate covers less than half of the monthly cost.

The money is coming from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which Congress established in 2008 to support improvements to Medicare Parts A and B.

What did Trump say about the payments? Trump announced the initiative on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the payments as assistance for older Americans.

“My Administration will, immediately, begin sending 'Checks' of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums,” the president said.

Trump also criticised the Medicare Improvement Fund, claiming that it had been misused by Democrats in Congress.

In a separate part of his announcement, he said the Medicare payments were distinct from refunds being issued to Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare.

The president said his administration was fulfilling his pledge to protect Medicare and Social Security, while linking the payments to his broader economic agenda.

How the $90 Medicare checks differ from $500 Obamacare refunds The Medicare rebate is separate from another payment initiative announced by the Trump administration for certain ACA enrollees.

The White House said it had begun sending one-time $500 refund checks to approximately one million Affordable Care Act enrollees whom the administration says were overcharged for their health insurance coverage. The payments began going out on September 30, with the initiative expected to cost nearly $500 million.

The two programmes cover different groups of beneficiaries and have separate eligibility requirements.

What about Trump's promised $5,000 checks? Trump has also proposed distributing $5,000 checks to Americans if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress following the November midterm elections.

The proposal, referred to as a “Trump Dividend”, has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, although some Republican lawmakers have expressed support.

Unlike the Medicare rebate and the announced ACA refunds, the $5,000 payments remain a proposal rather than an approved, broadly implemented payment programme. Questions remain about how the plan would be funded and administered.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, making the midterm elections significant for the administration's legislative agenda.

Why the Medicare payments matter ahead of the midterms The $90 rebate comes as the cost of living remains a central concern for American voters. Higher fuel and energy prices, alongside the economic consequences of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, have added pressure on household budgets.

Trump is not personally on the ballot in November, but the elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress for the remainder of his term.

The administration's payment announcements come against a backdrop of voter concerns about affordability and the president's handling of the economy. The White House has presented the rebates as a way to provide direct financial assistance to eligible Americans.