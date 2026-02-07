Social Security February 2026 payments: Who gets paid on February 11, full schedule, and SSI details

Most Americans receiving Social Security retirement benefits will get their February 2026 payments on schedule, with checks and direct deposits issued according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) standard calendar.

Millions of beneficiaries are set to receive their monthly Social Security payment on Wednesday (February 11, 2026) though not everyone is paid on the same date. Payment timing depends on a recipient’s birth date and when they first began collecting benefits.

Social Security February 2026 payment schedule If you receive regular Social Security benefits (not Supplemental Security Income), your February payment date is determined as follows:

Advertisement

January 30, 2026 — SSI payments for February

February 3, 2026 — Benefits for those collecting Social Security since before May 1997

February 11, 2026 — Birthdays between the 1st and 10th

February 18, 2026 — Birthdays between the 11th and 20th

February 25, 2026 — Birthdays between the 21st and 31st

February 27, 2026 — SSI payments for March

Who does not receive Social Security on February 11?

Not all beneficiaries are paid on February 11. People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 typically get their payments on the third day of each month, regardless of their birth date.

In February 2026, those recipients were paid on Tuesday (February 3).

Social Security benefits in 2026: How much will recipients get? From January 2026, Social Security payments reflect a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Average monthly benefit amounts are:

Advertisement

Retired workers: $2,074.53

SSDI recipients: $1,633.48

Survivors: $1,622.33

SSI recipients: $737.00

Actual payments vary based on work history, earnings, household income and other eligibility factors.

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)? Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monthly payments to older adults and people with disabilities who have limited income and resources. SSI is funded separately from Social Security retirement benefits.

Who is eligible for SSI? Adults and children may qualify for SSI if they have:

Little or no income

Limited financial resources

A disability, blindness, or are age 65 or older

How much SSI can you get in 2026?

The maximum monthly SSI payment for 2026 is:

$994 for an individual

$1,491 for a couple

Your actual payment may be lower depending on income, living arrangements and household circumstances.

Advertisement

How income affects SSI payments For every $2 earned from work, SSI payments are reduced by about $1

For every $1 from non-work income (such as pensions or unemployment), payments are reduced by about $1

If you live with a spouse or parents, their income may also reduce your SSI payment.

Living in someone else’s home without paying your fair share of food and housing costs can lower SSI benefits by up to $351.33.

As of 2025, adults generally must earn less than $2,019 per month to qualify for SSI.

Why SSI payments are sometimes sent early When the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, SSI payments are issued in the prior month. As a result:

Advertisement

SSI payments for February 2026 were sent on January 30

SSI payments for March 2026 will be sent on February 27

Full SSI payment schedule for 2026 According to the SSA calendar, SSI payments will be issued on:

January 30 (February payment)

February 27 (March payment)

April 1 (April payment)

May 1 (May payment)

June 1 (June payment)

July 1 (July payment)

July 31 (August payment)

September 1 (September payment)

October 1 (October payment)

October 30 (November payment)

December 1 (December payment)

How many Americans receive SSI?