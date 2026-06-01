Social Security June 2026 payment dates: When will your cheque arrive based on your birthday?

US Social Security recipients can expect a normal payment schedule for June, with most payments scheduled to be disbursed starting 10 June.

Social Security benefits are paid to millions of recipients who are either old or retired. Over 75 million American citizens rely on these payments every month, with benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) serving as a financial backbone for recipients, including disabled workers, retirees, low-income seniors, and survivors.

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The Social Security payments are usually disbursed on Wednesday. According to the Social Security Administration’s calendar, if your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment is scheduled to arrive on the second Wednesday of the month (for June, that is 10 June).

Check the Social Security payment schedule for June According to the calendar, if you were born between the 11th and 20th, you get paid on the third Wednesday of the month (17 June); those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month (24 June).

Additionally, those recipients who started receiving payments before May 1997 are scheduled to be disbursed on 3 June.

The check you receive in June is technically your Social Security retirement benefits for May, while your June benefits are covered by the July check, according to the SSA.

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Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) usually get their SSI payment on the first of the month and their Social Security payment on the third.

What is the SSI program and its payment schedule for June? SSI is a program that benefits those with limited or no income or resources, those aged 65 or older, and those who are blind or have a qualifying disability. According to the Social Security Administration’s website, children with a qualifying disability are also eligible to receive SSI payments.

SSI recipients typically receive benefits on the first business day of the month – in June, that is 1 June. Sometimes recipients receive two payments in a single month; this can happen when the first business day of the next month (for example, August) falls on a weekend or holiday, which shifts that month’s payment into the previous month (July).

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SSI payment schedule for June and the rest of 2026 Monday, 1 June

Wednesday, 1 July

Friday, 31 July (for August)

Tuesday, 1 September

Thursday, 1 October

Friday, 30 October (for November)

Tuesday, 1 December

Thursday, 31 December (for January 2027)

Social Security payment calendar for June and the rest of 2026 June: Social Security payments will be first disbursed on 3 June, with additional payments scheduled for 10 June, 17 June, and 24 June, based on birthdates.

July: On 2 July 2026, Social Security payments will be issued early due to the 3 July adjustment, with other payments scheduled for 8 July, 15 July, and 22 July.

August: On 3 August 2026, payments will be made to early beneficiaries, followed by 12 August, 19 August, and 26 August for other beneficiary groups.

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September: Social Security payments for September will be issued to early beneficiaries on 3 September, with additional payments scheduled for 9 September, 16 September, and 23 September.

October: On 2 October, payments will be made early as 3 October falls on a weekend, followed by 14 October, 21 October, and 28 October.

November: On 3 November, payments will be issued, with additional disbursements on 10 November, 18 November, and 25 November.

December: On 3 December 2026, Social Security payments will be sent out, followed by 9 December, 16 December, and 23 December for the remaining beneficiaries.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.