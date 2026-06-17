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Social Security June 2026 payment schedule: Who gets paid today, June 17?

The second wave of June 2026 Social Security payments is due this week. Payments are distributed based on birthdate, with recipients born 11th-20th receiving theirs on June 17. Benefits vary by retirement age, with maximums reaching $5,181 for those who delay claiming until 70.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated17 Jun 2026, 07:37 PM IST
June 2026 Social Security Payments Distributed This Week, Check Eligibility
June 2026 Social Security Payments Distributed This Week, Check Eligibility(REUTERS)
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The second wave of Social Security payments in the US for June 2026 is scheduled to be distributed this week, according to the SSA’s payment calendar.

Who is eligible for payments this week?

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the 11th and 20th of the month, he or she is eligible for payment today, 17 June.

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According to the Social Security Administration payment schedule, recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month typically receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of the payment month. And, beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

June payment schedule:

The first payment of this month was on 10 June. Accordingly, the second and third payments of the month are on 17 and 24 June, respectively.

June 10: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

June 17: Birthdate between 11th and 20th of the month

June 24: Those born after the 20th

Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.

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Also Read | Could Americans' Social Security payments drop by $500 in 2032? What to know

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.

Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per the Social Security Administration.

Also Read | Social Security June 2026 payment dates: When will your cheque arrive?

Have some beneficiaries seen income increase?

Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions - Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) - which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.

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Now, some beneficiaries have seen an average increase of $360 per month in their Social Security payouts. Others saw a monthly change of as much as $1,000, the Social Security Administration said.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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