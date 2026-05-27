Social Security May 2026 payment update: Who will get paid on Wednesday, May 27?

The Social Security Administration will complete its final payment round for the month On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, sending Social Security benefits to millions of Americans born between the 21st and 31st of any month.
Beneficiaries born on the 21st–31st of any month who enrolled after May 1997.
Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month.
Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday.
Recipients born between the 21st and 31st receive payments on the fourth Wednesday.
The last payment round is scheduled for Wednesday (May 27) for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. These recipients typically receive benefits on the third day of each month unless the date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.
Individuals who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) generally receive SSI payments on the first day of the month and Social Security payments on the third day.
The next SSI payment is scheduled for Monday (June 1), while Social Security payments for long-term beneficiaries and dual SSI recipients are due on Wednesday (June 3).
Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.
The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.
Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per Social Security Administration
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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