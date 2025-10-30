Social Security payment November 2025 schedule unaffected by Government shutdown: Key dates and details

Social Security payments for November will be issued as per the normal schedule. Benefits, primarily paid to retirees and older recipients, are distributed on Wednesdays each month.

Those with birthdates between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive payments on the second Wednesday (November 12). Recipients born between the 11th and 20th will be paid on the third Wednesday (November 19), while those with birthdays after the 20th will get their payments on the fourth Wednesday (November 26).

Beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive their checks on November 3.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month, and their SSI payment on the first day of the month—unless it falls on a weekend or holiday.

Since November 1 falls on a Saturday, SSI payments will be issued early on October 31.

About SSI program The SSI program provides financial support to individuals with limited income or resources, including adults aged 65 and older, and those who are blind or have disabilities.

Children with qualifying disabilities are also eligible, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Eligibility requires:

-Little or no income

-Limited resources

-A qualifying disability, blindness, or being 65 or older

Adults who qualify typically do not earn more than $2,019 per month.

Reporting requirements Recipients must report monthly wages, other income, and any changes in their living arrangements or assets to ensure benefit accuracy.

Payments unaffected by shutdown Despite the ongoing government shutdown, Social Security and SSI payments will not be disrupted.

These programs are classified as mandatory spending, meaning they are funded by law and do not rely on annual congressional appropriations.

While many SSA employees are currently furloughed, benefit payments will continue on time.

Transition to electronic payments The September 30 deadline for ending paper check issuance has passed, following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

All payments are now made electronically through direct deposit or prepaid debit cards.

COLA increase coming in January Starting January, Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The average payment will rise by approximately $56 per month, according to the SSA.

Key Takeaways: Payments on Schedule: Social Security benefits for November will be issued as usual, with payments based on recipients’ birth dates.

Key dates:

Pre-May 1997 recipients: Nov 3

Birthdays 1–10: Nov 12

Birthdays 11–20: Nov 19