Social Security payment schedule updated for 2026 as benefits increase: Check details here

Americans who are set to get Social Security benefits will be receiving larger payments in 2026 as the federal government is making adjustments to allow benefits to remain at pace with inflation.

The increase has been termed cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

The 2026 Social Security payment calendar has also been modified to a certain degree.

In 2026, payments of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) have gone up by 2.8% for 75 million Americans from the 2.5% in 2025. It was before the New Year's holiday that the increased payments were first distributed.

The maximum amount of earnings which will be subject to Social Security tax has also been increased to $184,500.

For workers younger than retirement age, the earnings limit will be increased to $24,480, after which the government will deduct $1 from benefits for every $2 earned above $24,480.

For people reaching their retirement age in 2026, the earnings limit has been increased to $65,160. ($1 will be deducted from benefits for every $3 earned over the $65,160 until the individual reaches their full retirement age).

How Social Security benefits will change after COLA All retired workers had been getting $2,015 before the 2.8% COLA, but will now get $2,071 in January 2026.

Aged couples, where both spouses are receiving benefits, will be paid $3,208 from the earlier $3,120.

Widowed mothers who have two children will receive $3,898 instead of the $3,792 they were getting earlier.

Aged widow/ers staying alone will receive $1,919 instead of the $1,867 they had been receiving earlier.

A disabled worker, spouse with one or more children, who used to get $2,857 per month, will now be getting $2,937.

All disabled workers will be getting $1,630, up from the $1,586 they were getting earlier.

2026 Social Security payments schedule Social Security benefits will be paid on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of every month according to birth date of the receiver.

Those whose birth date falls between 1st to 10th of a month will receive their benefits on the second Wednesday.

Similarly, those with birth dates from 11th to 20th will get their benefits on the third Wednesday and those with birth dates from 21st to 31st will get theirs on the fourth Wednesday.

There is one exception to this rule, with November 2026 payments for those born between 1st to 10th will be paid on 10 November, Tuesday, with 11 November, Wednesday, being Veterans' Day. Check the full 2026 schedule right here:

View full Image US 2026 Social Security benefits payment schedule. ( US Social Security Administration official website )

SSI payments Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be made on the 1st of each month, barring a few where payments will be made at the end of the previous month owing to Sundays and other holidays falling on the 1st.