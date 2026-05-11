Social Security Payments arrive this week: Who gets benefits on May 13, 2026?

Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits are set to receive their latest monthly payment this week according to the Social Security Administration's May 2026 payment schedule.

The agency follows a staggered “three-Wednesdays” system for most recipients, with payment dates determined by the beneficiary’s birth date.

Who will receive Social Security Payments on Wednesday, May 13? According to the SSA payment calendar, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th day of any month are scheduled to receive their Social Security payments on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The remaining May payment schedule is as follows:

Born between 1st–10th: Wednesday, May 13

Born between 11th–20th: Wednesday, May 20

Born between 21st–31st: Wednesday, May 27

For recipients claiming benefits through another person’s work record, such as spouses or survivors, the SSA uses the birth date of the worker whose earnings qualify them for benefits.

Why some Americans already received their May payments Individuals who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 usually get paid on the third day of each month. However, because May 3 fell on a Sunday this year, those payments were issued earlier on Friday, May 1.

Americans who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also received both payments on May 1 due to the weekend adjustment.

SSI payments are generally sent on the first business day of every month.

Average monthly Social Security Benefits in 2026 SSA figures show the average monthly benefits paid to recipients:

Retired workers: $2,081.16

Disabled workers: $1,634.70

Survivor beneficiaries: $1,625.56

Social Security remains a key source of income for retirees, disabled individuals, and families across the United States.

Main types of Social Security Benefits The SSA administers several benefit programs designed to support eligible Americans under different circumstances.

Retirement benefits

Monthly payments for individuals aged 62 or older who worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years.

Disability benefits

Monthly assistance for people with qualifying disabilities or blindness who have sufficient work history.

Survivor benefits

Benefits for eligible family members of deceased workers, including spouses, ex-spouses, children, and dependent parents.

Family benefits

Payments available to certain relatives of workers receiving retirement or disability benefits.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Financial support for low-income individuals who are elderly, blind, or disabled.

Medicare

Health insurance coverage for people aged 65 and older, certain disabled individuals, and patients with end-stage renal disease.

How Americans can manage Social Security Benefits Recipients can manage benefits online through the SSA’s “my Social Security” portal, which allows users to:

-Track benefit applications

-Update personal information

-Change direct deposit details

-Access tax documents

-Download benefit verification letters