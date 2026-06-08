Social Security payments June 2026 schedule: Check who is eligible to get paid on 10 June

Finally, the wait is over for more than 75 million Americans, as the US Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to begin the first round of Social Security payments for June this week.

Social Security benefits, which are paid mostly to recipients who are older or retired, are typically scheduled to go out on Wednesdays. These payments act as a financial backbone for recipients, including disabled workers, retirees, low-income seniors, and survivors.

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Check who gets their Social Security payments this week According to the agency's calendar, which will follow a normal schedule this month, the following beneficiaries will be paid on 10 June:

Recipients who were born between the first and 10th of any month will receive their monthly Social Security benefit on Wednesday.

Social Security payment schedule for June 2026 Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday. Recipients who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 are usually paid on the third day of the month, unless it falls on a weekend or holiday.

What is the maximum Social Security payment that beneficiaries get? According to a report, some beneficiaries can expect a maximum payment of $5,181; however, only a relatively small percentage of retirees meet the requirements necessary to receive that amount.

Most Americans receive considerably less, though the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) implemented for 2026 has boosted payments across the board.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients follow a separate payment schedule established by the agency.

It is worth noting that the exact amount received by each recipient depends on several factors, including earnings history, years worked, and the age at which benefits are claimed. For 2026, the average retired worker benefit remains significantly below the maximum amount.

According to SSA data, average monthly retirement payments are expected to remain around the mid-$2,000 range, although figures vary depending on an individual's work record and claiming strategy.

Who qualifies for a $5,181 Social Security benefit? To receive the maximum Social Security payment, beneficiaries are expected to meet several strict conditions over the course of their working lives.

First, recipients must have earned at or above the maximum taxable earnings limit for at least 35 years. Social Security calculates benefits using a worker's highest 35 years of earnings, meaning lower-income years can reduce the final benefit amount.

Secondly, beneficiaries usually need to delay claiming benefits until they turn 70. Although workers can start receiving benefits as early as age 62, doing so can permanently reduce their monthly payout. Delaying benefits beyond full retirement age increases monthly checks through delayed retirement credits.

For someone reaching age 70 in 2026 after consistently earning at or above Social Security's taxable wage cap throughout their career, the maximum monthly benefit can reach $5,181.

By comparison, retirees who claim benefits at full retirement age receive a lower maximum amount, while those who file at age 62 receive substantially reduced monthly payments.

The annual COLA increase has also helped raise benefit amounts this year. Cost-of-living adjustments are designed to help beneficiaries keep pace with inflation by increasing monthly payments when consumer prices rise.

Beyond retirement benefits, Social Security also provides disability benefits, survivor benefits, and payments for eligible family members.

Social Security to face a shortfall? According to a USA Today report, Social Security could face a shortfall as soon as 2032. If the US Congress does nothing, research suggests that retirees will see a 28 per cent cut in their monthly benefits. That has caused several groups to propose their own ways to fix the programme.

Social Security payment calendar from June to December 2026 June: Recipients can start receiving Social Security payments from 3 June, with additional payments on 10 June, 17 June, and 24 June, based on birth dates.

July: Because of an adjustment affecting the 3 July payment date, some beneficiaries will receive their Social Security payments earlier on 2 July 2026. The remaining payments are scheduled for 8 July, 15 July, and 22 July.

August: Beneficiaries who qualify for the earliest payment will receive their funds on 3 August 2026. Subsequent payment dates are set for 12 August, 19 August, and 26 August.

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September: The first round of September Social Security payments will be issued on 3 September 2026. Additional payments will be distributed on 9 September, 16 September, and 23 September.

October: Since 3 October falls on a weekend, the initial payment will be advanced to 2 October 2026. Other beneficiaries can expect payments on 14 October, 21 October, and 28 October.

November: The payment schedule begins on 3 November 2026, with further disbursements planned for 10 November, 18 November, and 25 November.