Social Security Payments May 2026: Who will receive SSA checks on May 20?

The second wave of May 2026 Social Security payments is scheduled to arrive this week, with millions of beneficiaries set to receive their monthly checks on Wednesday (May 20).

According to the Social Security Administration payment calendar, beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th day of any month are due to receive payments on the third Wednesday of the month.

Social Security benefits, which are mainly paid to retired and older Americans, are generally distributed on Wednesdays based on beneficiaries’ birth dates.

Who will receive payments on May 20 Recipients born between the 11th and 20th of their birth month are scheduled to receive benefits on Wednesday, (May 20).

The payment schedule is divided into three groups:

-Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month.

-Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday.

-Recipients born between the 21st and 31st receive payments on the fourth Wednesday.

The next payment round is scheduled for Wednesday (May 27) for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

Special payment rules for some beneficiaries People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. These recipients typically receive benefits on the third day of each month unless the date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

Individuals who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) generally receive SSI payments on the first day of the month and Social Security payments on the third day.

The next SSI payment is scheduled for Monday (June 1), while Social Security payments for long-term beneficiaries and dual SSI recipients are due on Wednesday (June 3).

How much retirees can receive Monthly Social Security retirement benefits vary depending on a person’s lifetime earnings, work history and the age at which they claim benefits.

To qualify for retirement benefits, workers generally need at least 40 work credits, equivalent to roughly 10 years of employment where Social Security taxes were paid.

A worker who earned the taxable maximum income throughout their career and claims benefits at full retirement age in 2026 could receive up to about $4,152 per month.

Claiming benefits earlier, at age 62, can reduce monthly payments to around $2,969. Delaying benefits until age 70 can increase payments to roughly $5,181 per month.

However, most retirees receive lower amounts. As of March 2026, the average monthly retirement benefit stands at $2,024.77.

COLA increase expected in 2027 Social Security beneficiaries receive annual Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) designed to help payments keep pace with inflation.

Types of Social Security Benefits The Social Security Administration provides several categories of benefits beyond retirement payments.

Retirement Benefits

Monthly payments are available to people aged 62 or older who have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years.

Disability Benefits

These payments support people with qualifying disabilities or blindness who have sufficient work history.

Survivor Benefits

Family members of deceased workers — including spouses, ex-spouses, children and dependent parents — may qualify for survivor payments.

Family Benefits

Certain relatives of workers receiving retirement or disability benefits, including children and some grandchildren, may also receive monthly support.

SSI Eligibility and payment amounts Supplemental Security Income provides monthly payments to older adults and people with disabilities who have limited income and resources.

In 2026, the maximum SSI payment is $994 per month for an individual and $1,491 for a couple, although actual amounts may vary based on income, living arrangements and financial resources.

SSI payments can also be reduced depending on wages, pensions, disability income or support received from others. Some states provide additional supplemental payments to eligible recipients.

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