Social Security payments: When can recipients expect pay in December? Here's what we know

The beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from the US Social Security Administration will receive the December checks as usual, but may arrive a little bit differently.

Though no one will miss a check, some beneficiaries could see the payments in their mailboxes (or bank accounts) on a different day.

If you have limited income and resources, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) may be able to help.

SSI makes monthly payments to people who are age 65 or older or who are blind or have a qualifying disability.

However, your income and the things you own may affect eligibility for SSI.

SSI doesn't count some of your income — Your house and your car, for example, usually don’t count as resources. However, SSI do count cash, bank accounts, stocks, and bonds.

SSI benefits are paid on the 1st of the month and another check will go out on December 31.

“If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, please allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security,” says SSA.

December schedule for regular Social Security retirement benefits Wednesday, December 10: For birth dates which fall between 1st and 10th of the month.

Wednesday, December 17: For birth dates which fall between 11th and 20th of the month.

Wednesday, December 24: For birth dates which fall between 21 and 31st of the month.

As annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks-in in January, Social Security recipients will see payments raised by 2.8%, or $56 per month on average. Increased payments to nearly 7.5 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income will begin on December 31.

Estimated average 2025 monthly Social Security benefits — All retired workers: $1,976.

— Retired workers with only an aged spouse: $3,089.

— Workers with a disability: $1,580.

— Workers with a disability with a young spouse and 1 or more children: $2,826.

— Aged surviving spouses without a child: $1,832.

— Young surviving spouses with 2 children: $3,761.

2025 maximum monthly federal SSI payment rates — $967 for a single person.

— $1,450 for a couple.