Social Security raises benefits 2.8%: Your questions on taxes, payouts, and dates answered

The United States' Social Security Administration announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment for 2026, an increase from this year's 2.5%, reflecting ongoing inflation trends. Additionally, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax is slated to increase.

What is cost-of-living adjustment? The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the annual increase to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income to ensure these benefits align with inflation.

From key dates to Social Security Tax range, here are all frequently asked questions (FAQs) answered —

FAQs Q 1 - When will recipients get adjusted beneficiaries?

The 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment will take effect for benefits payable to nearly 71 million Social Security recipients in January 2026. Increased payments to nearly 7.5 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will commence on 31 December 2025. Notably, some individuals receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

Q 2- What is the maximum amount that will be subject to Social Security Tax?

The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $184,500 from $176,100.

Q 3- What is the earnings limit for workers younger than full retirement age?

The earnings limit for workers younger than full retirement age has been increased to $24,480. The SSA deducts $1 from benefits for each $2 earned over $24,480.

Q 4- What is the earnings limit for workers at touching retirement age?

The earnings limit for people reaching full retirement age in 2026 has been raised to $65,160. The SSA cuts $1 from benefits for each $3 earned over $65,160 until the worker turns full retirement age.

Q 5- What is the limit for workers after full retirement age?

There is no limit on earnings for workers who are full retirement age or older for the entire year.

Q 6- How much will retirement benefits increase per month?

On average, Social Security retirement benefits will increase by about $56 per month starting in January.

Q 7 - When will beneficiaries be notified?

Social Security will start mailing notices about new benefit amounts in early December 2025. Like last year, beneficiaries will get a straightforward, one-page COLA notice that uses clear, personalised language and details the exact dates and dollar figures of their updated benefits and any deductions.

Q 8- Where to check the SSA notification?

Individuals with my Social Security accounts can securely access their COLA notices online, making it quicker and convenient than receiving mail, according to SSA. Account holders also have the option to set up alerts via text or email for new messages, including their COLA notices.

Q 9 - How to receive notice online?

To receive a COLA notice online, individuals need to create or log into their personal My Social Security account and opt out of paper notices by November 19, 2025. To create an account, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Having an online My Social Security account allows individuals to request a replacement Social Security card, check their claim status and benefits.

Q 10- How is COLA calculated?

The Social Security Act provides for how the COLA is calculated. The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as determined by the Department of Labour's Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Significance of COLA "Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today’s economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security," said Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “The cost-of-living adjustment is a vital part of how Social Security delivers on its mission.”