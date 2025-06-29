How did Zohran Mamdani, a socialist critic of Israel, win the NYC mayoral nomination? An insight

New York City Democrats have chosen 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani as their mayoral candidate, a surprising move in America’s largest Jewish community.

Mamdani’s victory signals shift in Democratic priorities amid rising antisemitism fears As per AP, Mamdani, an outspoken critic of Israel, refuses to support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and won’t condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which many Jews view as a call for violence. He also backs the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Despite this, Mamdani beat former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary, showing that opposing Israel is no longer an automatic disqualifier for Democrats.

His win alarms some Jewish leaders, especially with antisemitic hate crimes making up over half of NYC’s reported hate crimes last year. Rabbi Marc Schneier called it an “existential threat,” warning it could trigger a “mass Jewish exodus” from the city.



Mamdani’s success reveals deep generational divides among Jewish voters. Younger progressives, dismayed by Israel’s actions in Gaza since Hamas’ October 2023 attack, fueled his campaign.

Jewish bartender Aiyana Leong Knauer, 35, said the result proved many New Yorkers “care more about an affordable city than sowing division." Polls back this shift: 70% of Democrats now view Israel unfavorably, up from 42% in 2022.

Affordable housing and Cuomo backlash outweighed Israel's stance for many voters Groups like Jewish Voice for Peace Action argue Mamdani won because he champions Palestinian rights, not despite it. Yet older and Orthodox Jews fear fading influence.

Strategist Hank Sheinkopf declared it “the end of Jewish New York as we know it,” predicting religious Jews may flee the costly city. The rift extended to other races, like Brooklyn Councilwoman Shahana Hanif’s reelection, where pro-Israel challengers lost despite heavy funding.



Mamdani now aims to reassure anxious Jewish residents. He vows to boost anti-hate crime funding by 800% and create a Department of Community Safety.

In his victory speech, he pledged to heal divisions: “If you’re hurting, I will try to heal. If you feel unheard, I’ll seek to understand”.

He also courted Orthodox Jews by promising rent freezes, protection for yeshivas, and safeguarding their “way of life”. Mamdani insists he’ll arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits NYC and defends BDS as a legal policy. The Anti-Defamation League condemns his rhetoric as “delegitimizing Israel”.

