Swiss-born billionaire socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, widely known as the "Catwoman" for her striking facial features, revealed she is now living on $900 a month in Social Security, according to News 7. The 84-year-old, who once received a $2.5 billion divorce settlement and millions annually from her ex-husband Alec Wildenstein, filed for bankruptcy after allegedly squandering her immense wealth.

From luxury to financial ruin Jocelyn's life was once defined by opulence. Married in the 1970s to art dealer Alec Wildenstein, heir to a prominent art dynasty, she embraced a lavish lifestyle, building the Wildenstein family ranch Ol Jogi in Kenya and indulging in extravagant purchases.

Their marriage ended in 2000, with Jocelyn winning a record-breaking settlement of $2.5 billion plus $100 million annually for 13 years. However, by 2015, payments were reportedly cut off, and Jocelyn's financial troubles began to surface.

Extravagant spending and controversial lifestyle Jocelyn's fortune dwindled due to her lavish spending on luxury items, art, and phone bills reportedly costing tens of thousands annually, as per DailyMail. Her obsession with cosmetic surgery to achieve feline features further defined her public image.

Adding to her notoriety, Jocelyn began a tumultuous relationship with fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003. The couple faced multiple legal issues, including arrests for assault during domestic disputes, though they remain together and now live in Miami, as per the report.

Claims of financial mismanagement In 2018, Jocelyn told Page Six, as per the report in DailyMail, that her trust was defrauded by forged art, including a painting attributed to Diego Velázquez, and an undervalued Cézanne that sold for far less than expected. Despite these claims, her dramatic fall from wealth continues to fascinate the public.