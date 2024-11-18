Sofia Richie, social media personality and model, surprised fans when she revealed on the Therapuss podcast that her 5-month-old daughter, Eloise, already has her own phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The disclosure, made during an interview with podcast host Shane, sparked a heated debate on social media platform X.

"Eloise has a little baby phone," Shane joked during the show, recounting his playful text exchanges with the infant. Richie, 26, confirmed the claim with a laugh, saying, "She does!"

Shane elaborated on his interactions with Eloise, sharing how he regularly sends her cheerful messages. “I say, ‘Good morning, Eloise!’" he said.

However, Richie clarified that the baby doesn’t actually use the device herself. Instead, “Whoever is with Eloise gets the phone," she explained, implying the texts are answered on her daughter’s behalf.

The revelation quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief and disapproval at the idea of giving a phone to a baby.

Social media backlash While Richie didn’t elaborate on why Eloise has a phone, the incident has reignited conversations about parenting in the digital age. Critics argue that children are being exposed to technology too early, raising concerns about its impact on development and family dynamics.

Comments poured in criticizing the move, with many questioning the logic behind it:

"Unbelievable," one commenter wrote, expressing disbelief. Another called the move "horrible and psychotic," criticizing the idea of giving a phone to an infant. "That is so sad and stupid! She is 5 months!" another comment read, reflecting frustration over what some see as misplaced parenting priorities.