‘Some days are better’: Former President Joe Biden shares emotional update about cancer battle, announces memoir release

Former US President Joe Biden has shared an emotional update about his cancer battle. He posted his message on social media on November 9.

Joe Biden discussed his health, ongoing recovery and upcoming presidential memoir. He also thanked Americans for supporting him during his treatment.

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Biden admitted that his health condition has affected his daily activities.

"Some days are better than others," he wrote.

He explained that cancer has not stopped him from working. However, the illness sometimes slows him down. Biden also revealed that his doctors remained encouraged by his response to treatment.

He thanked supporters for their prayers and kind messages. Their encouragement has meant a great deal to Jill Biden and their family.

Biden announces presidential memoir Joe Biden confirmed that his presidential memoir would be released on November 17. The book is titled Promise Me, America. It covers his presidency, major challenges and important decisions.

According to Biden, the memoir also explores America's identity and democratic values. He hopes readers will understand his faith in the American people. However, his health has affected his promotional plans.

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“America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we're built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal,” he wrote.

Biden admitted that he cannot participate in as many book discussions as expected. He hopes the memoir will communicate his thoughts independently.

Despite his health challenges, Biden ended his message with determination. He recalled his father's advice on recovering from setbacks.

"Champ, when you get knocked down, get up," Biden quoted.

The former US president said he intended to follow that lesson. He also expressed his belief in American democracy and equality.

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Biden described America as a nation built upon a powerful idea. That idea, he explained, is the equality of all people. His message ended with a reference to his upcoming memoir.

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"Promise Me, America, we'll never forget it," he wrote.

Biden's battle with prostate cancer Biden, 83, previously revealed that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones. He completed treatment for stage four cancer in October. His son, Hunter Biden, earlier described the condition as “painful and debilitating”.

Jill Biden also discussed the challenges surrounding his diagnosis. She indicated that her husband would likely live with cancer all his life.

In September, Biden encouraged men to consult doctors about prostate cancer detection. He stressed the importance of identifying the disease early.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.