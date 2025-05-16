‘Something bad going to happen’: Trump warns of fallout if US-Iran nuclear deal doesn't move quickly

Day after claiming that the United States and Iran were close to sign on a nuclear deal, President Donald Trump said Friday that Tehran has received his administration’s proposal and understands the urgency to act. Donald Trump also warned of fallout if Iran doesn;t move quickly on the deal.

Advertisement

"They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, according to an audio recording of the remarks.