‘Something bad going to happen’: Trump warns of fallout if US-Iran nuclear deal doesn't move quickly

US President Donald Trump on Friday said Iran has his administration's proposal and knows it needs to move quickly, a day after saying Washington and Tehran were close to a nuclear deal.

Updated16 May 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Day after claiming that the United States and Iran were close to sign on a nuclear deal, President Donald Trump said Friday that Tehran has received his administration’s proposal and understands the urgency to act. Donald Trump also warned of fallout if Iran doesn;t move quickly on the deal.

"They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, according to an audio recording of the remarks.

Meanwhile, an Iranian source close to the negotiating team told Reuters that Tehran was yet to receive the US proposal, “but Oman has got it and will hand it over to Tehran soon”.

 
