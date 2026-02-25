SOTU 2026: All you need to know about Trump's Delilah Law to ban commercial driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised to pass the ‘Delilah Law’ barring undocumented immigrants from commercial driver’s licenses. Trump made the announcement during his State of the Union 2026 speech.

"We will pass the Delilah Law that will bar illegal aliens from getting commercial drivers' license," Trump said.

What is Delilah Law? The law calls on Congress to pass legislation preventing any state from issuing these licenses to "illegal aliens." It argues that many undocumented immigrants lack the English literacy required to read basic road signs regarding speed, danger, and direction.

Also Read | US Olympic men's hockey champs meet Trump ahead of State of the Union

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs," Trump said.

"That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licences to illegal aliens."

Who is Dalilah Coleman? Delilah Law is named after Dalilah Coleman, who was severely injured in a car accident in June 2024, when she was just five years old.

“Her injuries include a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy, and she will need lifelong care and therapy,” the White House said.

Who was the accused driver? The accident was caused by Partap Singh, an Indian man who migrated to the US illegally.

He crossed the border in 2022 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

Singh caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in California in June 2024 after driving at an unsafe speed and failing to stop for traffic and a construction zone. He was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in August 2025.

According to the White House, Coleman and her father would join President Trump during the State of the Union address.

Another accident caused by illegal immigrant from India He was the second illegal immigrant from India arrested for causing a fatal road accident while driving a commercial vehicle.

In August 2025, Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant from India, caused a fatal road accident on the Florida Turnpike while attempting an illegal U-turn through an "Official Use Only" access point near Fort Pierce.

His semi-truck got stuck, blocking all lanes and causing a minivan to collide with the trailer, resulting in the death of three people.

Also Read | Illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh charged in fatal Florida crash that killed 3

Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018, fled to California but was later arrested and extradited back to Florida, where he faces three counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

The two high-profile accidents involving illegal immigrants had resulted in growing calls in the US to restrict the issuance of commercial driver's licenses.