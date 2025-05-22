South African President jokes about Qatar's airplane gift for Trump: ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a plane to give you’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during an Oval Office meeting, lightened the mood with a quip about a plane gift for US President Donald Trump, saying, “I’m sorry we don’t have a plane to give you.” Trump quickly fired back, “I wish you did. I’d take it,” sparking laughter among those present.

Qatar gifts Boeing 747 as temporary Air Force One The moment came amid news that the US Air Force had accepted a Boeing 747 gifted by the government of Qatar to serve as a temporary presidential aircraft.

The gift was announced during Trump’s recent Middle East trip and is intended as a stopgap while Boeing works on the delayed replacement for the current Air Force One fleet.

Trump clarified the plane would not be his personal property, calling questions about the gift “fake news.” He said, “It’s not for me. I’m not receiving it. It’s for the United States Air Force.”

Trump and Ramaphosa clash over South African violence and refugees Ramaphosa sought to discuss increasing trade ties between the US and South Africa. However, Trump's focus to reports of violence against white South African farmers, presenting video and accusing the country of failing to control political killings, took a serious turn.

“These killings had spurred thousands of people to flee the country,” Trump said, underscoring his concerns about the refugee situation.

US Air Force to modify gifted aircraft Despite criticism from Senate Democrats over the acceptance of the gifted aircraft, the US Air Force is preparing to award a contract to modify the plane. Details of the contract are not revealed.

Delayed Air Force One replacement program The current Boeing 747 presidential planes are aging, and their replacements have faced years of delays. The gifted Boeing 747 from Qatar is expected to serve as a temporary solution in the interim.

Trump on Qatar’s $400M jet gift Trump criticised ABC News reporter Rachel Scott on May 12 after she questioned whether a $400 million luxury jet donated by Qatar’s royal family to the Pentagon could be seen as a personal gift to him.

“You’re ABC Fake News, right?” Trump said. “Let me tell you, you should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet.” He added, “It’s not a gift to me. It’s a gift to the Department of Defense.”

Trump compares gift to a “Gimme” in Golf Trump likened accepting the jet to accepting a “gimme” putt in golf. “A lot of people are stupid,” he said. “When they give you a putt, you pick it up and you say, ‘Thank you very much.’”

Trump defends gift on social media On May 14, Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the jet a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE” and slammed Democrats for criticising the deal. “Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country,” he wrote.

Qatar denies influence-peddling allegations Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani dismissed concerns over the gift, calling it “a very simple government-to-government dealing.” Speaking to CNN on May 14, he said, “It has nothing to do with personnel… It’s Ministry of Defense and Department of Defense.”

He added, “Why would we buy an influence in the United States?” and highlighted Qatar’s support for the US in “the war against terror” and “evacuation of Afghanistan.”