At least 19 injured after a stampede in South Carolina beach, probe underway

At least 19 people were reportedly injured after a stampede broke out at a South Carolina beach early Sunday morning, the New York Post reported, citing officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials reported that a stampede occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near the stage area in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, about 13 miles north of Myrtle Beach.
All nineteen were evacuated for injuries, which were deemed non-life-threatening, whereas three others were transported to local hospitals. Additionally, the officials haven't ruled out the possibility of additional victims, who weren't checked by first responders.
The cause of the stampede has not been revealed so far, the report noted.
Atlantic Beach is currently hosting the annual Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, featuring live music, meet-and-greet events, parties, and other entertainment from Friday through Monday. It was not immediately revealed if the stampede victims were associated with the bike fest.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.