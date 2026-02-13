Two killed in shooting at South Carolina State University, campus on lockdown

Two people were reportedly killed and one person sustained injuries after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the school said in a news release that university officials have not confirmed the victims’ identities or the condition of the person wounded.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 pm local time in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex, according to the statement, posted on the university's Facebook page. It remained on lockdown four hours later.

Investigators were on site, and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby.

The university said it had asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting, and that Friday classes had been cancelled.

South Carolina State, whose enrollment numbers more than 3,000 students, is one of two historically Black universities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a riverfront college town about 40 miles southeast of the state capital, Columbia. The other is Claflin University.

A person answering the phone line for the university's public safety office on Thursday night told Reuters they were not at liberty to provide any information about the incident.

More details are awaited.