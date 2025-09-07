South Korea, US strike deal on release of Hyundai plant workers detained in immigration raid in Georgia

ore than 300 South Korean workers detained during a US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant under construction in Georgia will be released and repatriated, the South Korean government said on Sunday (September 7).

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, confirmed that Seoul and Washington finalised negotiations on the workers’ release. A chartered plane will bring them home once remaining administrative procedures are complete.

Diplomatic tensions The raid sparked shock in South Korea, a close US ally, particularly as it followed major bilateral commitments. In July, Seoul agreed to purchase $100 billion in US energy and invest $350 billion in the US after securing tariff concessions. Just two weeks ago, President Lee met US President Donald Trump in Washington for their first summit.

Lee criticised the operation, demanding “an all-out response” and warning that the rights of South Korean nationals and companies must not be “unfairly infringed upon.” The Foreign Ministry also expressed “concern and regret,” dispatching diplomats to Georgia to assist.

Immigration authorities’ position Video released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed workers being frisked, shackled, and lined up outside buses. Most detainees were transferred to an immigration detention center in Folkston, near the Florida border.

Homeland Security Investigations’ Georgia lead, Steven Schrank, said none of the detainees has been charged, and the probe is ongoing. He noted that some entered the US illegally, while others overstayed visas or worked on visa waivers not permitting employment.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed that more than 300 South Koreans were among those detained. Kang said Seoul would also review and strengthen visa systems for citizens traveling to the US for investment projects.

