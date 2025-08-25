Subscribe

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung praises Trump as ‘peacemaker,’ pushes shipbuilding, manufacturing cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung praised US President Donald Trump as a “peacemaker,” saying only Trump can resolve the North Korean issue. Lee highlighted South Korea’s interest in expanding cooperation with the US in shipbuilding and manufacturing.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published25 Aug 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Advertisement
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

In his first summit with US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 25), South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hailed Trump’s role as a “peacemaker,” saying he is “the only person who can solve the North Korean issue.”

Advertisement

Lee said the situation on the Korean peninsula had worsened since Trump left office and expressed hope that the US President would “open a new way to peace.” He underscored that Trump’s diplomacy had been pivotal in easing tensions with Pyongyang.

On the economic front, Lee voiced South Korea’s interest in expanding cooperation with the US in shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing, stressing the importance of joint efforts to strengthen industrial competitiveness and supply chains.

The remarks reflect Seoul’s dual emphasis on security and economic collaboration as Trump reasserts a tough foreign policy stance while signaling openness to renewed engagement with North Korea.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsSouth Korean President Lee Jae Myung praises Trump as ‘peacemaker,’ pushes shipbuilding, manufacturing cooperation
Read Next Story