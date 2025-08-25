South Korean President Lee Jae Myung praises Trump as ‘peacemaker,’ pushes shipbuilding, manufacturing cooperation

In his first summit with US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 25), South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hailed Trump’s role as a “peacemaker,” saying he is “the only person who can solve the North Korean issue.”

Lee said the situation on the Korean peninsula had worsened since Trump left office and expressed hope that the US President would “open a new way to peace.” He underscored that Trump’s diplomacy had been pivotal in easing tensions with Pyongyang.

On the economic front, Lee voiced South Korea’s interest in expanding cooperation with the US in shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing, stressing the importance of joint efforts to strengthen industrial competitiveness and supply chains.

The remarks reflect Seoul’s dual emphasis on security and economic collaboration as Trump reasserts a tough foreign policy stance while signaling openness to renewed engagement with North Korea.