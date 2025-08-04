South Korean student detained by ICE after routine visa hearing in New York, sparking outcry: Reports

A 20-year-old South Korean student at Purdue University, Yeonsoo Go, has been detained by US.Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a routine visa hearing in New York, sparking outcry from immigrant rights groups and religious leaders, as per multiple news reports.

Go, the daughter of Rev. Kyrie Kim — the first woman ordained in the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea — was taken into ICE custody on July 31 after exiting the New York Immigration Court, where she had appeared for a scheduled visa hearing. The court had granted her a continuance until October, yet ICE agents detained her immediately outside the courthouse.

The Episcopal Diocese of New York and several advocacy groups are demanding her immediate release, arguing that Go was legally residing in the US and that immigration authorities acted improperly.

Legal stay in question According to Go’s family, she lawfully entered the US in March 2021 on an R-2 dependent visa, accompanying her mother who had relocated for religious work on an R-1 visa. Her legal stay was reportedly extended in 2023 and remains valid through the end of 2025. However, immigration officials appear to have interpreted her visa status differently, classifying her presence as unlawful.

“She has followed every legal procedure, appeared in court as required, and now finds herself behind bars — this is unacceptable,” said an Episcopal Diocese spokesperson.

Community outcry The case has drawn attention within the Korean-American community and immigrant advocacy circles. Supporters argue that ICE violated due process by detaining someone with a pending and active legal status.