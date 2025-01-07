A major winter storm system continues to cause widespread disruption across the southern United States, with ice, snow, and freezing winds affecting areas that are not typically impacted by severe winter weather. The storm has already left its mark, downing trees, triggering power outages, and threatening a freeze in cities like Florida and Dallas.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport plunged to a wind chill of 16°F (-9°C), according to the National Weather Service. The deep freeze is expected to extend throughout the southern US over the coming days, as a low-pressure system forms near south Texas by Wednesday. This system is anticipated to bring snow to parts of Texas, including Dallas, and spread into Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Southern US faces continued winter weather A meteorologist warned that colder-than-normal temperatures would persist, with snow and ice likely to form across northern Texas and southern Oklahoma by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service's Peter Mullinax noted that the storm's southern progression will bring disruptive snow and ice to the lower Mississippi Valley, potentially complicating travel in the coming days.

As the storm moves eastward, lingering snow and ice will remain in the central Plains and Ohio Valley, extending into the Atlantic. With temperatures staying well below freezing, black ice could pose a significant hazard for travelers, particularly in the affected areas.

Dangerous conditions expected Travelers are urged to exercise caution, as conditions are expected to remain dangerous for the next few days. Freezing temperatures and the potential for re-freezing could lead to hazardous roads, power outages, and disruption to daily life across the affected regions.

Officials are advising people to stay informed of the latest weather updates and prepare for the possibility of more winter weather in the coming days as the storm system moves through.

Snow, ice, and fire weather risks The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of several hazardous weather events impacting different regions of the United States this week, with lake-effect snow, winter storms, and fire weather risks topping the forecast.

A cold high-pressure system is expected to bring moderate to heavy lake-effect snow downwind from the Great Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday, extending through Thursday. This weather is expected to cause disruptions across the Northern High Plains and Ohio Valley. Additionally, upslope snow will impact Northern New England and the Central Appalachians through Thursday.

Fire weather risks in Southern California Fire weather conditions are escalating in Southern California, where a strong high-pressure system will generate Santa Ana winds, increasing the fire risk. The NWS has issued a Critical Risk Fire Weather Outlook for parts of Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an Extremely Critical Outlook for Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday. Winds will increase to 40 mph by Wednesday, combined with low humidity and dry conditions, creating the potential for rapid fire spread.

Also Read | Deadly winter storm paralyzes US: Dallas to Atlanta on alert

As winter weather continues to evolve across the country, the NWS is urging people to stay informed and prepare for possible disruptions. The dangerous conditions, especially in Texas and California, may lead to significant impacts on travel, power, and public safety throughout the week.

Also Read | US records its first human death from bird flu