VIP passes for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration have reportedly run out, as ticket sales for key events have been halted due to overwhelming demand. According to The New York Times, Trump’s inaugural committee has raised over $170 million for the January 2025 inauguration, and it is expected to reach $200 million, far surpassing the $107 million raised in 2017.

Sources close to the event, as per the report, revealed that a personalised donation link for major contributors stopped working earlier this week, signaling the early end of ticket sales.

Packages initially available through Friday were abruptly closed due to the high demand for access to exclusive events, such as the swearing-in ceremony and private gatherings, the news report mentioned. Marketing materials for the donor packages had warned that “Space is limited”.

The shortage of VIP tickets is particularly significant for major donors who typically expect to attend prestigious events like the inaugural address and lavish balls. The New York Times reported that these events are critical for donors, as they offer valuable opportunities for networking and influence. “Seats at the inaugural address, tickets to the ritzy balls or access to other events are typically a major part of why major donors cut checks,” the report said, noting that inaugural events play a key role in the lobbying industry.

With VIP access at full capacity, individual donors who had previously contributed large sums may now be relegated to free tickets, available through members of Congress. However, these passes will not offer the exclusive access that donors typically expect during presidential inaugurations.

Trump's inaugural fund raises over $200 million, drawing major corporate donations

Record-breaking inauguration fund According to sources cited by The New York Times, Trump’s inaugural committee has already raised $170 million for the January 2025 inauguration alone. This surge in donations comes after a period of earlier criticism but signals that corporate donations to Trump’s operation have surged. Some of the biggest names in business, including Pfizer, OpenAI, Amazon, Meta, and cryptocurrency firms, have played a key role in the fundraising blitz.

Corporate donations surge Tech giants, including Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, Adobe, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have each donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, amid growing concerns that corporate donations are aimed at securing influence with the incoming administration. These contributions come after some firms faced criticism following the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.