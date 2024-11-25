SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday (November 25), at 5:02 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The satellites include 12 equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, marking a significant advancement in satellite connectivity.
A proven booster’s milestone
The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission completed its 13th flight, according to SpaceX, having previously launched missions including Euclid, Ax-2, Ax-3, NG-21, SES 24, CRS-30, and seven other Starlink deployments.
Previous launch details
On Saturday (November 23), at 9:25 p.m. PT, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Among the 20 satellites, 13 were equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, marking a significant step forward in enhancing satellite connectivity for mobile communication.
This mission marked the 15th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which has been used in previous successful launches, including SDA-0A, Transporter-11, SARah-2, and 12 other Starlink missions.
Expanding global connectivity
Starlink’s growing satellite constellation aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access worldwide, including remote and underserved regions. The newly launched Direct-to-Cell satellites enhance connectivity for mobile devices, enabling reliable communication in areas where traditional cellular networks are unavailable.
Features of Starlink’s service
High-speed internet in remote areas: As per SpaceX, users can engage in activities such as streaming, video calls, and gaming with low latency, even in isolated locations.
Portable connectivity: Starlink’s equipment connects within minutes and is easily portable, making it ideal for travelers and those on the move.
Global roaming: With the Roam service, users can access Starlink across live markets internationally and domestically.
Revolutionizing internet access
With the world’s largest constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, Starlink said it is reshaping the possibilities of satellite internet, ensuring reliable connectivity for work, travel, and leisure in areas previously without access.
This latest launch underscores SpaceX’s commitment to advancing global communication infrastructure and enhancing user experiences, no matter how remote the location.