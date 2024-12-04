SpaceX achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday (December 4) as its Falcon 9 rocket launched on its record-breaking 24th mission, carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place at 5:13 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This mission, designated Starlink-213 / Starlink 6-70, marks the continued expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation, designed to provide high-speed internet access globally. The 24 satellites launched today are part of the second-generation Starlink v2-mini series, enhancing the network’s capabilities.

Successful boosters and precision landing After successfully delivering the payload to orbit, Falcon 9's first-stage booster made a successful landing on the SpaceX droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The booster touched down a little over eight minutes after liftoff, completing its 24th mission and breaking the previous record of 23 launches held by three different boosters.

The first-stage booster, designated B1067, has been a workhorse for SpaceX, previously supporting missions such as CRS-22, CRS-25, Crew-3, Crew-4, and 12 other Starlink flights. This launch marked a new high for the Falcon 9 booster program, solidifying the reusable rocket's role in SpaceX’s ongoing success.

Starlink's growing global reach The launch also represents a major step forward for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. Starlink’s growing constellation now provides internet access to over 100 countries and territories worldwide. With more satellites deployed, the constellation aims to expand coverage and offer even faster, more reliable mobile broadband services, a key component of SpaceX’s mission to improve global communications.

Expanding internet access to remote areas Starlink's growing satellite network is set to revolutionize global internet access, providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to remote and underserved regions. The latest launch introduces Direct-to-Cell satellites, enhancing mobile device connectivity in areas without traditional cellular networks. Users can now stream, make video calls, and play games with low latency, even in isolated locations.