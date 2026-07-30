SpaceX gets $1.6 billion Space Force order: How much of America's Golden Dome could depend on Elon Musk's company?

SpaceX has secured another major Pentagon contract, winning $1.6 billion from the US Space Force to launch 18 Falcon 9 missions through 2027 carrying military satellites designed to detect and track airborne objects. While the latest award is a launch contract, it does highlight the increasingly central role Elon Musk's company is playing in the Trump administration's ambitious Golden Dome missile defence programme.

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The US Space Force said the 18 missions were awarded under its flagship launch procurement programme, where SpaceX competes with companies including United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Blue Origin for national security launches.

Why does this contract matter? The $1.6 billion order is only the latest in a series of Pentagon awards that have strengthened SpaceX's position in the Golden Dome architecture.

According to Reuters, SpaceX has won at least $7 billion worth of Pentagon contracts in 2026, as the Trump administration lays the groundwork for the roughly $185 billion multi-year Golden Dome missile defence shield.

The programme aims to create a layered defence system capable of detecting, tracking and intercepting missile threats using a network of satellites, sensors, communications systems and interceptors.

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How is SpaceX involved in Golden Dome? The company's role extends well beyond launching rockets.

Earlier this year, SpaceX secured $6.5 billion in satellite contracts from the US Space Force linked to the Golden Dome initiative.

A $4.16 billion to build a constellation of airborne moving target indicator (AMTI) satellites, which are designed to detect and track airborne objects.

And $2.29 billion to develop communications satellites capable of relaying data between missile-warning and tracking sensors and interceptor systems in near real time.

With Wednesday's award, SpaceX will also launch many Pentagon satellites that form part of the broader national security space architecture.

Taken together, the contracts mean SpaceX is involved in multiple layers of the programme, from building key satellites to launching them into orbit.





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Why is the Pentagon relying so heavily on SpaceX? SpaceX has maintained a lead over rivals in winning Pentagon launch contracts, aided by the proven reliability and frequent flight cadence of its Falcon 9 rocket.

However, the company's growing dominance has also raised concerns in Washington.

Reuters reported that some US lawmakers have questioned whether the Pentagon is becoming too dependent on a single private contractor. In response, Space Force officials have said they want to encourage greater competition across the commercial space sector.

For now, Musk's competitors are also facing challenges.

United Launch Alliance is investigating technical issues involving its Vulcan rocket, while Blue Origin's New Glenn remains grounded after an explosion on the launch pad in May.

Those setbacks have further strengthened SpaceX's position in the national security launch market.

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