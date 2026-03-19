SpaceX set for launch of 29 Starlink satellites aboard Falcon 9 in major broadband expansion push

SpaceX is preparing to launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40), as part of its push to expand global broadband coverage.

The launch window is set for March 19 between 16:05 and 20:05 IST, with the mission featuring a reusable booster on its 27th flight that is scheduled to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Live streaming details A live webcast of the mission will begin around five minutes before liftoff. Viewers can tune in via:

X (@SpaceX)

X TV app

Booster milestone The first stage booster supporting this mission is making its 27th flight, underscoring the reusability of the Falcon 9 system. The booster has previously supported several major missions, including:

Crew-5

GPS III Space Vehicle 06

Inmarsat I6-F2

CRS-28

Intelsat G-37

NG-20

TD7

19 Starlink launches

Post-launch operations Following stage separation, the booster is scheduled to land on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions”, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. The recovery attempt is a key part of SpaceX’s cost-efficient launch model.

Mission objective The deployment of 29 Starlink satellites will further strengthen the Starlink constellation, aimed at providing high-speed internet connectivity across the globe, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Falcon 9 countdown and flight profile detailed SpaceX has outlined a precise countdown and flight sequence for its Falcon 9 mission carrying Starlink satellites, highlighting the highly choreographed nature of modern rocket launches.

The detailed timeline underscores SpaceX’s focus on precision, reusability, and efficiency. Each milestone—from liftoff to satellite deployment—plays a crucial role in ensuring mission success and expanding global internet coverage through the Starlink network.

Countdown sequence

The final minutes before liftoff involve critical fueling and system checks:

T-38:00 – Launch Director gives the go-ahead for propellant loading

T-35:00 – RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) and first-stage liquid oxygen (LOX) loading begins

T-16:00 – Second-stage LOX loading begins

T-07:00 – Engine chill process starts to prepare for ignition

T-01:00 – Final flight computer checks and tank pressurization begin

T-00:45 – Final “go for launch” confirmation

T-00:03 – Engine ignition sequence initiated

T-00:00 – Liftoff

Ascent and stage separation

Shortly after launch, the rocket undergoes key milestones during its climb to space:

T+01:12 – Max Q, the point of maximum aerodynamic stress

T+02:25 – Main Engine Cutoff (MECO) for the first stage

T+02:29 – Separation of first and second stages

T+02:36 – Second-stage engine ignition (SES-1)

T+02:58 – Payload fairing separation

Booster recovery operations

The reusable first stage executes a controlled return to Earth:

T+06:01 – Entry burn begins

T+06:23 – Entry burn ends

T+07:58 – Landing burn begins

T+08:20 – Booster lands on droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

Orbit insertion and satellite deployment

The second stage continues carrying the payload into orbit:

T+08:39 – First second-stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)

T+52:10 – Second-stage engine restart (SES-2)

T+52:11 – Final engine cutoff (SECO-2)