SpaceX set for launch of 29 Starlink satellites aboard Falcon 9 in major broadband expansion push

SpaceX is preparing to launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40), as part of its push to expand global broadband coverage.
The launch window is set for March 19 between 16:05 and 20:05 IST, with the mission featuring a reusable booster on its 27th flight that is scheduled to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
A live webcast of the mission will begin around five minutes before liftoff. Viewers can tune in via:
X (@SpaceX)
X TV app
The first stage booster supporting this mission is making its 27th flight, underscoring the reusability of the Falcon 9 system. The booster has previously supported several major missions, including:
Crew-5
GPS III Space Vehicle 06
Inmarsat I6-F2
CRS-28
Intelsat G-37
NG-20
TD7
19 Starlink launches
Following stage separation, the booster is scheduled to land on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions”, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. The recovery attempt is a key part of SpaceX’s cost-efficient launch model.
The deployment of 29 Starlink satellites will further strengthen the Starlink constellation, aimed at providing high-speed internet connectivity across the globe, particularly in remote and underserved regions.
SpaceX has outlined a precise countdown and flight sequence for its Falcon 9 mission carrying Starlink satellites, highlighting the highly choreographed nature of modern rocket launches.
The detailed timeline underscores SpaceX’s focus on precision, reusability, and efficiency. Each milestone—from liftoff to satellite deployment—plays a crucial role in ensuring mission success and expanding global internet coverage through the Starlink network.
Countdown sequence
The final minutes before liftoff involve critical fueling and system checks:
T-38:00 – Launch Director gives the go-ahead for propellant loading
T-35:00 – RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) and first-stage liquid oxygen (LOX) loading begins
T-16:00 – Second-stage LOX loading begins
T-07:00 – Engine chill process starts to prepare for ignition
T-01:00 – Final flight computer checks and tank pressurization begin
T-00:45 – Final “go for launch” confirmation
T-00:03 – Engine ignition sequence initiated
T-00:00 – Liftoff
Ascent and stage separation
Shortly after launch, the rocket undergoes key milestones during its climb to space:
T+01:12 – Max Q, the point of maximum aerodynamic stress
T+02:25 – Main Engine Cutoff (MECO) for the first stage
T+02:29 – Separation of first and second stages
T+02:36 – Second-stage engine ignition (SES-1)
T+02:58 – Payload fairing separation
Booster recovery operations
The reusable first stage executes a controlled return to Earth:
T+06:01 – Entry burn begins
T+06:23 – Entry burn ends
T+07:58 – Landing burn begins
T+08:20 – Booster lands on droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
Orbit insertion and satellite deployment
The second stage continues carrying the payload into orbit:
T+08:39 – First second-stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)
T+52:10 – Second-stage engine restart (SES-2)
T+52:11 – Final engine cutoff (SECO-2)
T+01:01:31 – Deployment of Starlink satellites