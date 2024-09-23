SpaceX to send five uncrewed Starship to Mars by 2026: Elon Musk, flags Kamala regime’s threat to ‘choke America to…’

Elon Musk gave a major update about his ambitious Mars mission on Sunday. The SpaceX CEO said in a social media post that his company plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in two years. However, he also flagged the threat of potential Kamala Harris's led Democratic regime over the Mars mission.

The tech billionaire underlined how the bureaucracy, which is currently “choking America to death, is guaranteed to grow under a Democratic Party administration.”

“SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years. If those all land safely, then crewed missions are possible in four years. If we encounter challenges, then the crewed missions will be postponed another two years,” said Elon Musk on X.

Musk's Mars mission Elon Musk has been vocal about his ambitious plan to send spaceships to Mars to prepare a human colony there. He often provides timelines for the spaceship's readiness for launch and has also changed timelines multiple times. Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced that the first uncrewed starship will land on Mars within five years.

Notably, SpaceX's Starship rocket achieved a significant feat in June this year when it survived a fiery, hypersonic return from space. The rocket also achieved a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean. The rocket will likely be a game-changer for Elon Musk's Mars Mission. Hence, the company relies on producing a large, multipurpose next-generation spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon later this decade and flying to Mars.

Elon Musk's biggest concern about Starship program: ‘Bureaucracy choking America to death’ Elon Musk also expressed the major threat to his space programme to Mars, which is increasing government bureaucracy and red tape.

“One of my biggest concerns right now is that the Starship program is being smothered by a mountain of government bureaucracy that grows every year. This stifling red tape is affecting all large projects in America, which is why, for example, California has spent ~$7 billion dollars and several years on high-speed rail, but only has a 1600 ft section of concrete to show for it,” Musk added in his post on X.