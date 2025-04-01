SpaceX’s Fram2 mission: Astronauts orbiting Earth in a way no human has before

  • SpaceX's historic Fram2 mission, launched on March 31, marks the first-ever crewed journey to orbit Earth from pole to pole. The private astronaut crew will conduct 22 scientific experiments focused on human health in space, including the first x-ray in space and studies on muscle mass maintenance.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Apr 2025, 11:23 PM IST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is launched, carrying four commercial astronauts into a 90-degree inclination polar orbit on the Fram2 mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is launched, carrying four commercial astronauts into a 90-degree inclination polar orbit on the Fram2 mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper(REUTERS)

SpaceX on March 31 made history with the launch of the Fram2 mission, sending its first private astronaut crew on a groundbreaking journey to orbit Earth from pole to pole, a trajectory never attempted before by humans.

This mission, a major step in private space exploration, marks the first time that astronauts will fly over Earth's polar regions, performing a series of scientific experiments while traveling in a novel orbital path.

The mission

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 9:46 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the private astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft. Following the launch, the Falcon 9 first stage successfully landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Fram2 mission is set to last between three to five days, with the crew embarking on a free-flying mission that will provide valuable research on the effects of spaceflight and microgravity on the human body.

Crew aboard the Fram2 mission

This mission is notable for its diverse crew:

Chun Wang - Mission Commander

A Maltese investor and Chinese-born magnate, Wang founded a successful bitcoin mining company. As the bankroller and commander of the Fram2 mission, his inspiration comes from the Norwegian "Fram" ship, known for Arctic exploration.

Jannicke Mikkelsen - Vehicle Commander

A Norwegian film director specializing in virtual-reality cinematography, Mikkelsen brings her expertise in immersive media to manage visual tasks in space and document the mission creatively.

Rabea Rogge - Vehicle Pilot

A German robotics researcher and polar scientist, Rogge's work in Earth's harsh polar regions prepares her for the challenges of polar-orbiting spaceflight and conducting research in extreme conditions.

Eric Philips - Mission Specialist and Medical Officer

An Australian adventurer, Philips has extensive experience in remote skiing expeditions. His expertise in physical endurance and harsh climates makes him an ideal medical officer for the Fram2 mission.

Mission objectives and research

The Fram2 mission aims to break new ground in space research. The crew will be conducting 22 experiments focused primarily on how space travel and microgravity impact the human body. These experiments will advance our understanding of long-duration space exploration and improve knowledge of human health in space. Some of the key research objectives include:

X-ray in space: The crew will perform the first-ever x-ray in space, providing insights into how microgravity affects bone and muscle density.

Exercise studies: The astronauts will undergo exercise studies designed to help maintain muscle and skeletal mass during extended periods in space.

Growing mushrooms in microgravity: Another experiment will focus on cultivating mushrooms in space, which could offer valuable insights into sustainable food production for future space missions.

Also, after safely returning to Earth, the crew plans to exit the Dragon spacecraft unassisted, helping researchers understand astronauts' ability to perform functional tasks without medical or operational assistance after spending time in space.

