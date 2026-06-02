Spanish Proverb of the Day: 'Flies don't enter a closed mouth…'; what does it mean?

In an age where every thought gets tweeted, posted, shared, commented on, or even criticised within seconds, silence has become a rare skill. We live in a world that often rewards immediate reactions and encourages constant engagement; individuals are left with little space to sit with their thoughts in silence.

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Proverb of the day Before smartphones, social media, or even computers, Spanish wisdom offered a surprisingly relevant piece of advice: "En boca cerrada no entran moscas", literally meaning "Flies don't enter a closed mouth."

At first glance, the proverb may seem amusing. The image of someone accidentally swallowing flies simply because their mouth is open feels almost comical and also disgusting. But beneath this simple line lies a big lesson on self-control, discretion, and the power of thoughtful communication. It reminds us that many of life's avoidable problems begin not with actions, but with words spoken too quickly.

The proverb's imagery is intentionally straightforward. A person who keeps their mouth closed cannot accidentally swallow a fly. In a figurative sense, someone who exercises restraint in speech is less likely to invite trouble, create misunderstandings, or become entangled in unnecessary conflict. The saying isn't encouraging permanent silence or urging people to suppress their opinions. Rather, it talks about the value of knowing when to speak and when to maintain silence.

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What does it mean At its heart, the proverb is about discipline. It says that wisdom isn't about how much a person says, but it is about their ability to speak at the right time, and even remain silent if required. Words, when not carefully selected, can often lead to disagreement. Similarly, not every argument requires a reaction. Not every provocation deserves engagement. A wise man must know the difference between what should be said and what should remain unsaid.

Where it comes from The proverb comes from the Spanish-speaking cultures, where conversation, storytelling, and social interaction have long occupied a central place in everyday life.

The saying likely emerged from generations of observing human behaviour. Across families, marketplaces, workplaces, and communities, people repeatedly witnessed the same pattern: arguments escalated because someone spoke impulsively, too soon; secrets spread because someone revealed too much; relationships suffered because emotions took control before logic. Over time, these observations led to the warning.

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Its popularity across Spain and Latin America reflects its universal relevance. Every culture has stories about people who damaged opportunities, friendships, or reputations through careless speech.

Beyond the literal sense, the proverb holds deeper insights into human nature. It highlights the importance of self-control, a crucial strength. Modern culture often associates confidence with speaking loudly, expressing opinions freely, or dominating conversations. The proverb challenges this assumption. It suggests that true confidence may sometimes reveal itself through restraint rather than expression.

The saying can also be associated with the art of listening. When not speaking, an individual can focus on opportunities to observe, learn, introspect and make an informed decision. It changes the whole perspective towards silence. It is no longer passive, but becomes an active response.

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There also lies a lesson on humility. The constant need to put forward opinions can create friction. However, silence can lead to trust and mutual understanding. It tells people to shift away from always sharing their opinion on topics to give others a chance to speak first.

Why it matters today The Spanish proverb remains relevant in today's time. In modern days, communication takes place instantly. Social media is all about making conversations even mroe quicker, building a global village. News cycles reward instant commentary. Messaging apps make it possible to respond within seconds. The result is a culture where many people feel pressure to have an opinion on everything and express it immediately. However, speed isn't always wisdom.

The proverb challenges the environment. It tells us that silence can be productive too. Pausing before a response can lead to better results, fewer conflicts and more meaningful relationships.

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This lesson also extends beyond the online world. In workplaces, impulsive comments can damage professional relationships. In families, words spoken in anger can leave lasting wounds. In friendships, misunderstandings often arise because of harsh words.

The proverb is also tied to emotional intelligence. One of the defining characteristics of emotionally mature individuals is their ability to control their reactions. It is often said, 'You can't control what happens to you, but you can control how you react to it.'

The ability to regulate words, therefore, can become an essential life skill.

At its core, the proverb is about responsibility.

It reminds us that communication isn't just restricted to expressing thoughts; it is also about considering how the words might affect others. Hence, every conversation involves choices. We have the power to choose what we speak, when to say it, and how to say it. Similarly, we can also choose what not to say. The lines encourage greater awareness of these choices.

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It also challenges a common misconception: that silence is weakness. In reality, silence is a powerful weapon. Remaining calm when provoked, listening instead of anger, and navigating through unnecessary criticism- all of these things require the highest level of self-control.

Perhaps that is why the proverb has endured for generations.

In a world overflowing with noise, opinions, and constant communication, the proverb serves as a reminder that wisdom sometimes lies not in finding the perfect words, but in recognising when no words are necessary at all.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.