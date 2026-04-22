Spanish Proverb of the Day: 'If you fall seven times, get up eight'

“If you fall seven times, get up eight”

Today's Spanish Proverb of the Day is "If you fall seven times, get up eight” which means that to get to something, one has to do what one finds impossible, if it is what is required. Fail once, do it again to succeed. No matter how many times you fall, get up every time to do it all over again.

The literal meaning of the Proverb of the Day is If a person falls down seven times, they should stand up again eight times – meaning they keep getting back up every single time they fall, without staying down. But this is what one must do to reach a desired result, so be it.

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It also means that you cannot achieve something valuable or difficult without trying again and again, if you fail. You cannot achieve something valuable or difficult without stepping into uncomfortable or some situations that may intimidate you.

It reflects courage, determination, and the acceptance that meaningful gains often come with danger or fear.

How may it apply today? Career: In career, the quote signifies persistence. Going after a big opportunity, no matter how many times you fail. Even if you face uncertainty and possible rejection, you have to keep going.

Personal growth: Take for example working on your health. Progress isn’t linear. You skip days, make mistakes, or feel stuck – but you return and continue anyway.

Business: In business or creative work, ideas may fail or not get recognition at first. But even if you fail hundreds of times, you will have to start again for the 101st time. Try again rather than quit.

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Big rewards come with consistency.

Overall, it’s about consistency after failure. Success often belongs not to the one who never falls, but to the one who keeps getting back up and try again.

Fear is something which shields one from starting again. What if I fail and what if this never works out? What's uncomfortable is what's rewarding – something that may lead one to growth. Quitting is easy, what's difficult is starting again and tackling the next challenge with same grit and determination. Only not quitting and tackling the challenge head-on will bring one glory.

Big rewards come with consistency.