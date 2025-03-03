US President Donald Trump sought to dodge criticism about the new administration's perceived fondness for Russia amid its war with Ukraine, saying America should ‘worry less’ about Vladimir Putin.

President Trump has drawn flak for his administration's perceived fondness for Russia in the war against Ukraine, which is seen as a policy U-turn.



Ukrainian President Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House last Friday turned contentious as they publicly sparred over the war with Russia. Trump and Vice President Vance accused Zelensky of disrespect, marking a significant low in relations with Ukraine's key ally.

Advising the masses to worry "less" about Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 47th President of the United States said, "We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don't end up like Europe!"

He posted this message Sunday night on his Truth Social platform. The explosive diplomatic discord witnessed with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House sent alarm bells across the nation, pointing to a shift in the US dispensation's approach to the war.

During the controversial meet for an anticipated minerals deal, Ukrainian leader was labelled as "disrespectful" after which Volodymyr Zelensky abruptly left the White House.

After the heated exchange, Zelensky's Ukrainian team was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned Friday, and an anticipated minerals agreement wasn't signed. US Vice President JD Vance had accused Zelensky of being insufficiently grateful for US support while the president accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III."

Donald Trump's increasing closeness with Russian President Putin is being seen with scepticism not only among the US Democratic Party but also across Europe. The Democrats have raised concerns about national security.

White House a Kremlin arm? Reacting to the recent surprising developments, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said, “The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin.” One of Trump's most outspoken critics Chris Murphy earlier said, “It appears America is trying to align itself with dictators,” CNN reported. According to Trump's top officials, Zelensky should step down to ensure a peace deal with Russia.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Sunday said, "We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war," CNN reported. The Republican party has mostly toed Trump's line on the Ukraine war, with top officials suggesting Zelensky steps down to ensure a peace deal with Moscow, AFP reported.



Critics have pointed out a noticeable shift in US foreign policy after Donald Trump took over as President. The US administration is seen as adopting a conciliatory approach toward Russia while putting pressure on Ukraine to end the war. This is perceived as a shift in stance vis-a-vis the previous Biden administration, which was accommodative toward Ukraine and heavily critical of Russia.