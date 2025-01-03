Spider- Man star Tom Holland plans to retire: ‘I’ll quit acting ….’

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has opened up about his future, revealing that he plans to leave acting once he becomes a parent. Speaking to Men’s Health, the 27-year-old actor shared his desire to live a more normal life and dedicate himself fully to family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland said. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Respecting Zendaya's spotlight Holland also addressed why he doesn’t accompany his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, on the red carpet. He explained, "It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us." This approach is why Holland was notably absent alongside Zendaya at the premieres of Challengers and Dune: Part Two. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On-screen collaboration While the couple chooses to keep certain aspects of their relationship private, they have no reservations about working together professionally. In addition to the upcoming Spider-Man 4, Holland and Zendaya are both expected to appear in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, The Odyssey.

Spider-Man 4 to release in 2026 Sony Pictures has confirmed that the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland, will swing into theaters on July 24, 2026. The announcement has fans buzzing, especially with the news that the film will follow shortly after the release of Avengers: Doomsday, set for May 1, 2026.

New director and continued Spider-Man legacy The fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His addition to the project has sparked excitement for a fresh take on Holland’s portrayal of the iconic superhero. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A long-awaited return Holland’s return as Spider-Man will mark his first solo outing since the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. That film made headlines not only for its incredible box office performance but also for uniting three generations of Spider-Man actors—Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield—creating a momentous crossover event.

As the buzz continues to build for Spider-Man 4, Marvel and Sony’s collaboration promises another thrilling chapter in the superhero saga. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of what is sure to be one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Profile: Tom Holland

Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland

Place of Birth: Kingston upon Thames, London, England {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Profession: Actor, Dancer

Famous for: Portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Early Life and Education Tom Holland was born into a creative family; his father, Dominic Holland, is a comedian and author, and his mother, Nicola Frost, is a photographer. Growing up in Kingston upon Thames, Holland showed an early interest in performing arts. He attended Donhead, a Roman Catholic preparatory school, followed by Wimbledon College. Later, he trained at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, honing his acting and dancing skills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Holland’s talent for dance emerged early. He began taking hip-hop classes at Nifty Feet Dance School in Wimbledon. His knack for performance caught the eye of choreographer Lynne Page, a collaborator of Peter Darling, which led to his big break.

Breakthrough in acting Holland’s acting career began on stage when he landed the titular role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End in 2008. His expressive performances and impeccable dancing skills earned him widespread acclaim, setting the stage for his transition to film.

His first major film role came in 2012 when he starred as Lucas in The Impossible, a disaster drama about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Acting alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, Holland’s emotionally raw performance earned him several award nominations and critical praise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Becoming Spider-Man In 2015, Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, debuting in Captain America: Civil War (2016). His portrayal of the web-slinging superhero was lauded for its youthful exuberance, humor, and relatability, instantly connecting with fans worldwide.

Holland reprised his role in standalone Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). These films cemented his status as a global star.

Beyond the MCU While Holland is best known as Spider-Man, his versatility as an actor shines in other roles. He starred in films like: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lost City of Z (2016), as a young explorer.

Chaos Walking (2021), a sci-fi thriller.

Cherry (2021), where he portrayed a PTSD-stricken war veteran turned bank robber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}