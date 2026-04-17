Spirit Airlines faces shutdown amid ongoing war in Iran? Here's what report suggests

Spirit Airlines, a budget-friendly carrier in the US, is reportedly going to stop operations as early as today, a move that could leave travellers stranded, CBS News reported.
The report, citing sources, said that airlines' creditors are now questioning the carrier's ability to make upcoming debt payments in part due to the higher jet fuel cost amid the ongoing US-Iran war.
The budget carrier had more than 200 aircraft last year when it filed for bankruptcy last year in August. However, the company has now planned to scale down to around 80 jets by the third quarter.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.