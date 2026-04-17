Spirit Airlines faces shutdown amid ongoing war in Iran? Here's what report suggests

Spirit Airlines, a major budget-friendly carrier in the US, is reportedly going to stop operations as early as today, a move that could leave travellers stranded, CBS News reported.

Swati Gandhi
Published17 Apr 2026, 05:19 PM IST
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Spirit Airlines, a budget-friendly carrier in the US, is reportedly going to stop operations as early as today, a move that could leave travellers stranded, CBS News reported.

The report, citing sources, said that airlines' creditors are now questioning the carrier's ability to make upcoming debt payments in part due to the higher jet fuel cost amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

The budget carrier had more than 200 aircraft last year when it filed for bankruptcy last year in August. However, the company has now planned to scale down to around 80 jets by the third quarter.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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