Subscribe

Spirit Airlines faces shutdown amid ongoing war in Iran? Here's what report suggests

Spirit Airlines, a major budget-friendly carrier in the US, is reportedly going to stop operations as early as today, a move that could leave travellers stranded, CBS News reported.

Swati Gandhi
Published17 Apr 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image
AI Quick Read

Spirit Airlines, a budget-friendly carrier in the US, is reportedly going to stop operations as early as today, a move that could leave travellers stranded, CBS News reported.

The report, citing sources, said that airlines' creditors are now questioning the carrier's ability to make upcoming debt payments in part due to the higher jet fuel cost amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

The budget carrier had more than 200 aircraft last year when it filed for bankruptcy last year in August. However, the company has now planned to scale down to around 80 jets by the third quarter.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United StatesAirlines
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsSpirit Airlines faces shutdown amid ongoing war in Iran? Here's what report suggests
Read Next Story