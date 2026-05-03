Spirit Airlines shuts down: What to do if you have a ticket, refund or loyalty points

Spirit Airlines has ceased all operations, grounding every flight and shutting its customer service lines, leaving passengers who had booked travel with the carrier in a deeply uncertain position. The airline's collapse marks the largest failure of a US carrier in years, and unlike a standard cancellation, there is no single set of rules governing what happens next.

What Triggered Spirit Airlines' Shutdown Spirit had filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in a year as recently as August, and its leadership had quietly prepared a contingency plan -- referred to internally as "Plan Charlie" -- in the event that a financial rescue could not be secured. That worst-case scenario has now come to pass.

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Negotiations between the airline's bondholders and the federal government broke down after a phone call with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who had championed a proposed $500 million government bailout for the carrier. When those talks collapsed, Spirit's chief executive concluded the airline could no longer continue.

Are All Spirit Flights Cancelled? Yes. Spirit confirmed on Saturday that all flights have been cancelled with immediate effect and that customer service is no longer operational. Passengers who are currently stranded away from home face the prospect of finding alternative travel at their own cost, at least in the short term.

"The best-case scenario is that other airlines step up to fill the void in an effort to carry some of these passengers," said Kyle Potter, executive editor at deals website Thrifty Traveler.

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That assistance, however, is unlikely to be free. When Icelandic budget carrier Play collapsed last year, European airline Condor offered discounted rescue fares to affected travellers, who were required to contact the reservations team directly and provide proof of their original booking. A separate carrier, Icelandair, added capacity on overlapping routes but did not offer reduced fares.

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American Airlines has implemented fare caps on economy tickets for nonstop routes that overlap with Spirit's former network. Frontier Airlines and United Airlines have also indicated they are preparing to support Spirit's customers and employees.

How to Get a Refund on Spirit Tickets Spirit Airlines has stated it will automatically process refunds for flights booked directly through its own channels using a credit or debit card. Passengers who booked through a travel agent are advised to contact that agent directly to request a refund.

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The situation is considerably more complicated for those who used vouchers, credits, or Free Spirit loyalty points to pay for their travel. Spirit has indicated that compensation for those passengers will be determined through the formal bankruptcy process at a later stage.

That path is slow and uncertain. "Travellers usually are at the end of the line to see any money," said Katy Nastro, a spokesperson with Going, a travel-deals company.

For those who hold travel insurance policies, coverage may apply -- though the fine print matters considerably. Some insurers may decline claims if the trip was booked after Spirit's initial bankruptcy filing last year.

Your Credit Card Is Your Strongest Protection Aviation experts advise that passengers who paid by credit card are in the strongest position. Initiating a chargeback through your card issuer for services that will not be rendered is considered the most reliable route to recovering funds.

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"Each bankruptcy shutdown can differ from the last," said William McGee, a senior fellow for aviation at the American Economic Liberties Project.

What Happens to Free Spirit Loyalty Points Passengers who accumulated points through Spirit's Free Spirit loyalty programme are almost certainly facing a total loss of that value. Airline loyalty points carry no independent worth outside the programme that issues them, and when an airline ceases to exist, those points typically become worthless overnight.

"Over the years, millions of dollars in unused miles and points have been rendered useless due to airline shutdowns," said McGee.

What Happens to the Spirit Airlines Credit Card Despite carrying Spirit's branding, the Spirit Airlines credit card was issued by Bank of America. That distinction is important: the card itself should remain active even after the airline ceases operations entirely.

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Bank of America retains the option to convert Spirit-branded card accounts into other products within its portfolio, though the bank has not yet commented publicly on its plans. Cardholders remain responsible for any outstanding balances regardless of what happens to the card's branding.