Spokane wildfire: 37-year-old man arrested for arson in connection with one of the worst fires

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday (local time) on suspicion of starting one of the devastating wildfires that tore through Spokane, a city in eastern Washington, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and leaving many wondering whether their homes had survived.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office identified the 37-year-old as Aaron F. Farinacci, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire. Farinacci is being held on a $1 million bond, the news agency AP reported.
The Old Trails Fire, which started on August 1, is one of several fires burning around Spokane, Washington's second-largest city. Together, the fires have become among the most destructive in the state's history, destroying more than 700 structures and forcing the evacuation of roughly 67,000 people.
According to CNN, fire officials are still investigating the cause of the wildfires, with the probe into the suspect beginning on August 1, after a witness reported seeing a man near the spot where the fire started, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said at a news conference. According to Nowels, the witness said the accused was "bending down near some grass" and, shortly afterwards, saw smoke coming from the area.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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