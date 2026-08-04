Spokane wildfire: 37-year-old man arrested for arson in connection with one of the worst fires

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday (local time) on suspicion of starting one of the devastating wildfires that tore through Spokane, a city in eastern Washington, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and leaving many wondering whether their homes had survived.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office identified the 37-year-old as Aaron F. Farinacci, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire. Farinacci is being held on a $1 million bond, the news agency AP reported.
The Old Trails Fire, which started on August 1, is one of several fires burning around Spokane, Washington's second-largest city. Together, the fires have become among the most destructive in the state's history, destroying more than 700 structures and forcing the evacuation of roughly 67,000 people.
According to CNN, fire officials are still investigating the cause of the wildfires, with the probe into the suspect beginning on August 1, after a witness reported seeing a man near the spot where the fire started, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said at a news conference. According to Nowels, the witness said the accused was "bending down near some grass" and, shortly afterwards, saw smoke coming from the area.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.