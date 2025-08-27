Spoke with ‘very terrific’ man Narendra Modi: Trump again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire through tariff threats

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for his role in the truce between India and Pakistan following the four-day military conflict between the two neighbouring countries in May.

Advertisement

Trump said he personally intervened between the two nuclear-armed countries and used trade and tariff threats to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi into agreeing to a ceasefire with Islamabad.

"I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said, What's going on with you and Pakistan? The hatred was tremendous," Trump said, recounting his supposed exchange with PM Modi.

India, dismissing Trump's repeated claims, has reiterated the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Advertisement

President Trump made these fresh remarks during a cabinet meeting, sitting alongside his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, 27 August.

The remarks came just hours before Trump’s new tariff measures on India were set to take effect on Wednesday, 27 August, raising the overall tariff burden on Indian goods to nearly 50 per cent.

“I said what is going on with you and India? The hatred was tremendous. This has been going on for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years...I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin,” President Trump said.

Advertisement

Within about five hours, it was done, President Trump added. "Now maybe it starts again. I don't know. I don't think so, but I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," he said.

This is not the first time that President Trump has claimed he 'brokered peace between India and Pakistan. On 10 May, he had announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington. Since then he has repeated his claim many times, something that New Delhu has dismissed.

I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war.

On 25 August, President Trump claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between two south asian nuclear neighbours.

Advertisement

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up," Trump said.

Modi's ‘Swadeshi’ push amid Trump Tariffs A day before additional 25 per cent tariffs from the United States were to kick in, effectively raising import duties on India to 50 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 August pushed for ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Make in India’ approach

Speaking at the Maruti Suzuki's launch of its first electric vehicle in India, e VITARA in Gujarat, Modi said that swadeshi should be the “mantra” and that irrespective of who puts in the investment, the production must be Indian, according to a PTI report.

Advertisement

“My definition of swadeshi is very simple: it doesn't matter whose money is invested, whether it is dollars, pounds, whether the currency is black or white, it doesn't matter to me. What matters is that in production, the sweat belongs to my countrymen. The money may be someone else's, but the sweat is ours,” PM Modi said.