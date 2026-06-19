Spotify down? Thousands report outage as streaming service faces access issues

Music streaming platform Spotify experienced widespread service disruptions on Friday morning, leaving many users unable to access the app and website.

Reports of problems began surging around 8 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, with thousands of users flagging issues related to the streaming service.

Advertisement

Thousands of users report problems As of around 8:30 a.m. ET, more than 4,000 users had reported issues with Spotify on Downdetector, indicating a significant outage affecting listeners across multiple regions.

Users reported difficulties accessing Spotify's website, loading playlists, and streaming music. Some said the app was not functioning properly, while others encountered connectivity and login issues.

Social media flooded with complaints The outage quickly became a topic of discussion on social media platforms, with users turning to X, formerly known as Twitter, to check whether others were experiencing similar problems.

Many users shared frustrations over being unable to access their favorite songs, podcasts, and curated playlists.

Outage-monitoring platform StatusIsDown also posted about the disruption, prompting numerous responses from users who confirmed they were experiencing issues.

Advertisement

Cause remains unclear Spotify had not publicly disclosed the cause of the outage. The company had also not provided an estimated timeline for when services would be fully restored.

It remains unclear whether the disruption was caused by a technical malfunction, server issues, or another problem affecting the platform's infrastructure.

Global impact The outage appeared to affect users in multiple countries, with complaints emerging from different parts of the world. While some users reported complete service interruptions, others said they experienced intermittent issues.

Spotify is one of the world's largest music-streaming platforms, serving hundreds of millions of users globally. Even short disruptions often trigger a surge in outage reports as users rely on the service for music, podcasts, and other audio content.

Advertisement

Users await restoration As engineers worked to address the issue, affected users continued monitoring Spotify's official channels and outage-tracking websites for updates.

For now, many listeners were left without access to their playlists and music libraries as the company worked to restore normal service.