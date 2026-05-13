Spotify outage disrupts streaming across US as thousands report app failures

Music streaming giant Spotify suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday (May 12), leaving thousands of users across the United States unable to stream music, log in, or load the app properly.

The disruption quickly triggered a flood of complaints on social media and outage tracking platforms, making “Spotify down” one of the day’s top trending technology topics.

Thousands report Spotify outage According to outage monitoring platform Downdetector, reports of problems surged rapidly during the afternoon, with more than 13,000 to 15,000 complaints logged during the peak of the disruption.

Later in the day, outage figures crossed 22,000 user reports as the service issues continued affecting listeners across multiple regions.

Users reported several major problems, including:

-App loading failures

-Login issues

-Playback interruptions

-Music stopping mid-song

-Error messages preventing content from loading

Many users said the app froze on startup or failed to refresh playlists and podcasts.

Mobile app appears hardest hit Downdetector data suggested the majority of complaints were linked to Spotify’s mobile application.

Reported issues involved mobile app failures, while the remaining complaints were tied to streaming interruptions and account login problems.

The scale of the outage suggested a broader backend disruption affecting multiple core Spotify services simultaneously.

Spotify confirms service problems Spotify acknowledged the outage shortly after complaints began spreading online.

“We're aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out!” the company posted on social media.

However, Spotify did not immediately provide a detailed explanation for the outage or specify when services would return to normal.

No timetable for full restoration has been announced.

Outage coincides with Spotify anniversary feature launch The outage occurred on the same day Spotify launched a new personalized feature called “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).”

The feature allows users to revisit their music listening history through a customized retrospective experience available on the Spotify mobile app.

Users can access the feature by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” within the app or through Spotify’s mobile website.

What is Spotify? Spotify is one of the world’s largest music and audio streaming platforms, used by hundreds of millions of people globally to listen to songs, podcasts, audiobooks, and curated playlists across mobile phones, computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and connected devices.

Founded in 2006 in Stockholm, Sweden, Spotify transformed how people consume music by offering instant online streaming instead of requiring users to purchase or download songs individually.

Today, the platform has become a dominant force in the global music industry and a key destination for artists, podcasters, and listeners worldwide.

Strong influence on artists and music charts Spotify has become deeply influential in shaping music trends and chart performance.

Streaming numbers on Spotify now play a major role in:

-Global music rankings

-Viral song popularity

-Artist discovery

-Record label marketing strategies