Spotify went down after Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album release — Were Swifties to blame?

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl went live at midnight on Friday, and within minutes, the overwhelming rush of listeners reportedly left Spotify struggling to stay online.

Swifties overwhelm Spotify with traffic surge The 13-track record, hyped heavily in the run-up to release, triggered an immediate surge of traffic as fans, known as Swifties, flocked to stream the songs. According to outage tracker DownDetector, more than a thousand users reported problems as the platform froze, crashed, or failed to load altogether. Both mobile and desktop users across the world were affected during the peak rush.

Spotify had amplified the frenzy by promoting the album on its official X account, encouraging fans to tune in the moment it dropped. The sheer volume of simultaneous log-ins, however, proved too much for the service, leaving many users frustrated as they attempted to play tracks in the early hours.

Swift announced the album’s arrival on Instagram, calling it a deeply personal project. “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right,” she wrote, thanking long-time collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for helping bring her vision to life. She added: “If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now.”

The disruption lasted only a short while before Spotify stabilised, but the crash highlighted the intensity of demand whenever Swift unveils new music. All 13 songs from the album quickly climbed trending charts once normal streaming resumed, reaffirming her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop.

Netizens react to the release of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions after Spotify faltered during the release of Taylor Swift’s new album.

“Taylor Swift has officially crashed Spotify for the sixth album release in a row with The Life of a Showgirl! #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl,” wrote fan account @tswifterastour on X.

Another user shared screenshots of the app failing to load, captioning the post: “SWIFTIES CRASHED SPOTIFY.”

Meanwhile, X user @AACaplan added: “Taylor Swift’s Spotify really crashed already? 😆 That’s wild!”

