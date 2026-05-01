SSI payment schedule: When do you get your cheque for May 2026? All you need to know

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for May are scheduled to be disbursed on 1 May 2026, in line with the Social Security Administration's (SSA) standard payment schedule.

The US government issues SSI benefits generally on the first day of each month, with adjustments made only when the date falls on a weekend or federal holiday. Since 1 May falls on a Friday this year, payments will be released on the scheduled dates without any advance disbursement.

This schedule marks a continuation of the regular payment cycle, with SSI benefits issued on the first day of the month for four months in a row. The schedule remains unchanged as long as the payment date does not fall on a weekend or a holiday.

A shift is expected later in the year, with the August payment released in advance on 31 July, as 1 August falls on a Saturday, leading to an early disbursement under the SSA's standard rules.

Full SSI payment schedule for 2026 Here are the dates for SSI payments for 2026, according to the SSA calendar:

Payment for May 2026: Friday, 1 May 2026

Friday, 1 May 2026 Payment for June 2026: Monday, 1 June 2026

Monday, 1 June 2026 Payment for July 2026: Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Wednesday, 1 July 2026 Payment for August 2026: Friday, 31 July 2026

Friday, 31 July 2026 Payment for September 2026: Tuesday, 1 September 2026

Tuesday, 1 September 2026 Payment for October 2026: Thursday, 1 October 2026

Thursday, 1 October 2026 Payment for November 2026: Friday, 30 October 2026

Friday, 30 October 2026 Payment for December 2026: Tuesday, 1 December 2026

Tuesday, 1 December 2026 Payment for January 2027: Thursday, 31 December 2026 What is Supplemental Security Income and who is eligible? The SSI programme, administered by the SSA, provides benefits to citizens who have limited or no income or resources. Individuals aged 65 or older, or those who are visually impaired or have any other qualifying disability, are also eligible for the benefit.

Additionally, children (below the age of 18) with a qualifying disability are also eligible for SSI, according to the information available on the SSA's website.

Adults who are employed and earn more than $2,073 per month typically do not qualify for such benefits. Nearly 7.4 million Americans currently receive monthly SSI payments, and about one-third of SSI recipients also receive Social Security benefits, USA Today reported, citing agency data.

If an individual wants to check their eligibility for SSI, they can visit the Social Security website and check the details. Such people can also visit their local Social Security office, or call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) from 8 am to 7 pm local time during the work week.

Purpose of SSI payments SSI payments are meant to cover essential needs, making their timing critical for recipients. Even minor delays can affect the ability to meet regular expenses, manage bills, or maintain account balances.

While the overall payment system follows a fixed schedule, factors such as banking processes, account details, or verification checks can influence when funds are actually credited, affecting how recipients access their payments.