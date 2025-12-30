Three payments in one month! SSI, Social Security beneficiaries to receive money thrice in December

Social Security Payments December 2025: In a good news for millions of US citizens, social security payments are set to enter soon into their bank accounts.

The beneficiaries of certain social security programs are set to receive an unexpected boost in their bank accounts in December, not because there is a change in law but because of the holiday on New Year's Day.

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see their benefits entering their accounts on December 31 instead of January 1, as it is a federal holiday in the United States. SSI payments are always issued ahead of time if the actual payment date falls on a holiday.

Advertisement

Three payments in December For some US citizens, there will be triple bonanza before 2026 starts. About 25 million Americans, who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, will see three payments entering their bank accounts in December.

These include the two SSI and Social Security payment for December, as well as the one for January, according to a report by The Sun.

Also Read | When would you get your December social security check? Exact dates inside

2026 COLA increase boosts SSI payment The SSI benefits compensation is set to rise after the 2026 COLA update which will be implemented on December 31. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) has been confirmed at 2.8% in 2026 COLA Update.

About 7.5 million US citizens are set to see an increased paycheck arriving before time on December 31, according to The Sun report.

Advertisement

The report further says that accordingly, an individual SSI recipient will get a benefit of $994 per month, instead of the current $967. Couples who receive SSI payment will see the same rise from $1,450 per month to $1,491.

How much will Social Security payment increase? As per a report by The Economic Times, Social Security payment will also increase for beneficiaries in 2026.

The report says that persons who have retired at full retirement age will receive $4,152 per month from 2026. This is an over $100 increase from $4,018 that they used to receive in 2025.

For those retiring at age 70, the maximum Social Security payment will rise from $5,108 per month to $5,251.

February and March payments ahead of schedule The calendar-driven payment benefits do not stop in December itself. SSI beneficiaries will receive their February payment on January 30 itself. This is because February 1 falls on a Sunday, which is also a federal holiday.

Advertisement

The next payment of March will arrive on February 27. This is also because March 1 falls on a Sunday.